Free Download: Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems: Unlocking Space Efficiency – Download the Executive Summary

ARC's new research examines how Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) are driving space optimization and throughput improvements.

AS/RS solutions — from shuttle systems to cube-based storage — deliver dense, high-speed retrieval that traditional methods can’t match. For companies under pressure to expand capacity without building new facilities, these systems provide a cost-effective alternative.

The technology isn’t limited to mega-warehouses. Mid-sized operations are adopting modular AS/RS to reduce travel time, lower labor costs, and enhance accuracy. Integration with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) ensures seamless alignment between inventory and order fulfillment.

The strategic benefit is clear: AS/RS enables organizations to serve more customers, faster, with fewer resources. In a market defined by margin pressure, that’s a decisive advantage.

