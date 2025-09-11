Download Cyber Resilience in the Supply Chain: Building Networks that Anticipate, Withstand, and Adapt to Digital Threats

Download the full whitepaper

In today’s interconnected world, supply chains are more than just physical networks of goods, trucks, ships, and warehouses. They are digital ecosystems, stitched together by ERP systems, IoT sensors, AI platforms, cloud applications, and partner data feeds. This digitization has unlocked new efficiencies but also created new vulnerabilities. A ransomware attack on a single supplier can stall an entire industry, and a compromised logistics system can disrupt trade routes across continents.

To address these challenges, we are excited to introduce our new ten-part series, “Securing the Chain: Cyber Resilience in the Supply Chain.” This executive guide is designed to help leaders not just defend against cyber threats but build supply chains that anticipate, withstand, and adapt to them.

What You’ll Learn:

The rising cyber threat to supply chains and why digitization and interdependence make them prime targets.

The shift from cybersecurity to cyber resilience and the importance of recovery-ready ecosystems.

How governance and leadership can make cyber a boardroom priority.

The principles of building a zero-trust supply chain and protecting data integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

The human factor in cyber resilience and how to turn employees, contractors, and suppliers into the first line of defense.

Incident response and recovery playbooks, simulations, and drills to ensure fast bounce-back from attacks.

The role of AI, blockchain, and cloud platforms as both risks and tools for defense.

The importance of partnering for security in an interconnected world and building collaborative defense.

A phased strategy (Assess, Build, Pilot, Scale, Sustain) that leaders can put into action.

