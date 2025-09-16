Navigating Global Complexity by Embracing Multi-Enterprise Networks – Embracing Collaboration for Agile and Resilient Supply Chains

Complexity in the global supply chain

In many cases, including our global supply chain, the word “complex” is simply inadequate. Built on multi-enterprise networks that include suppliers, contractor manufacturers, carriers, and service providers, these networks are not only intricate but also increasingly volatile, particularly when disruptions occur. This volatility transforms the network into a nearly unmanageable web of data, updates and trading partners, all burdened by countless transactions and outdated technology and manual methods such as EDI, phone calls, and siloed software solutions.

The old ways are obsolete

The global supply chain is rapidly evolving, now relying on dynamic, distributed multi-enterprise networks, each comprising dozens, if not hundreds, of suppliers, carriers and contractors. These networks are constantly impacted by geopolitical disruptions, changing weather patterns and increasing regulations.

The traditional, linear supply chain model—where products move from supplier to plant to customer—is an outdated illusion. It is that same illusion that elevates EDI and phone calls, and leans on solutions designed for single enterprises connected through simplistic, one-way integrations. Relying on these point-to-point connections and siloed solutions is no longer sufficient.

Evolving software solutions

Software solutions must adapt to this complexity, not by reducing it—an impossible task—but by embracing superior processes that allow us to thrive within it. Today’s supply chain leaders recognize this shift. According to Blue Yonder’s 2025 Compass Report, leaders are seeking “better technology/software to manage supply chain risk, suppliers, compliance.” They are looking forward to the “growth of AI, automation of scenarios and ease of access to information,” which will simplify purchasing processes, provide clearer answers, build risk scenarios, and offer procurement recommendations that adjust automatically based on real-time data.

Achieving true collaboration

True collaboration requires seamless connectivity and orchestration across the multi-enterprise network, enabled by technology that supports real-time, two-way communication and data sharing globally, regardless of tier. Demonstrating this need, Blue Yonder’s 2025 Compass Report highlights that nearly one-third of supply chain leaders (32%) prioritize supplier and partner collaboration to achieve strategic goals. As complexity grows, leaders seek greater visibility not only within their operations but also across their partners’ activities.

But what truly is collaboration in this case? Working together, yes, but it is also so much more. Supply chain collaboration extends further. It involves sharing demand, order, and production status information across all suppliers and contractors, as well as shipment status and delays with carriers, regardless of location or network tier. This real-time, two-way data sharing enables joint decision-making and allows enterprises to proactively address issues across multiple tiers in the network, ensuring each network participant has accurate, up-to-date information. When supported by AI-enabled and agentic technology, this network fosters resilience by identifying challenges and opportunities, redistributing tasks, and optimizing inventory across network-wide production and transportation trading partners.

The path forward: Multi-enterprise network collaboration

Multi-enterprise network collaboration refers to the cooperative interaction among independent organizations, or trading partners, working to achieve common business objectives across the supply chain. It is these interconnected businesses that create and move the goods shaping our global economy. This digital collaboration, necessary for competitiveness, involves sharing information across enterprises about resources, inventory, capacity, shortages, and delays to optimize efficiency and innovation. It also streamlines critical processes, such as purchase orders, communication, transaction management, and traditional tracking between various enterprises to help eliminate repetitive tasks and inaccuracies between businesses.

Key features and outcomes of multi-enterprise network collaboration include:

Information sharing: Partners in the network exchange data and insights to improve decision-making and streamline operations resulting in more agile decision making and greater responsiveness to changes in capacity, delays or needed inventory. Resource optimization: When connected, enterprises can reduce costs, increase capacity and leverage each other’s strengths enabling them to maximize their existing inventory, physical plants, labor and other resources. Supply Chain Efficiency: Improved coordination and better communication among partners can lead to more efficient supply chain operations, which means more promises kept, reduced lead times and more accurate planning. Risk Management: Sharing risks among network partners can lead to more robust strategies and greater network visibility enabling all players to stay ahead of uncertainties and maintain production schedules. Technology Integration: Utilizing shared technology platforms can facilitate seamless communication and process integration among enterprises and provide visibility across the multi-enterprise network enabling users to stay a step ahead.

Multi-enterprise network collaboration creates a more agile, responsive, and competitive business ecosystem by leveraging the collective capabilities and capacity of all participants. By optimizing these networks, companies mitigate and manage their inherent complexity, collaborate effectively through shared data and communication, and enhance visibility across the global network.

