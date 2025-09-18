Watch the Webinar Now – AI in the Supply Chain – Architecting the Future of Logistics

<br />

Modern supply chains face rising volatility—unpredictable lead times, shifting regulations, and higher customer expectations. Traditional tools can’t keep up without intelligent augmentation.

In this ARC Advisory Group webinar, Jim Frazer outlines how AI is changing the game:

Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication for faster, automated decisions

for faster, automated decisions Model Context Protocol (MCP) to give AI memory and continuity

to give AI memory and continuity RAG and Graph RAG for grounded, network-aware reasoning

for grounded, network-aware reasoning Data harmonization as the foundation for reliable insights

These are not future concepts—they’re being applied today to make supply chains more adaptive and resilient.

This new ARC Advisory Group white paper delivers a 10-part executive guide to building the AI-powered operating model that will define the future of logistics.

Get your free copy of AI in the Supply Chain: Architecting the Future of Logistics with A2A, MCP, and Graph-Enhanced Reasoning and learn how to turn disruption into competitive advantage.