John Galt Solutions Expands Atlas Planning Platform’s Explainable AI to Build Trust in Supply Chain Decisions

In a strategic move to reshape how supply chain professionals interact with artificial intelligence, John Galt Solutions has unveiled a significant upgrade to its Atlas Planning Platform—introducing enhanced explainable AI (xAI) capabilities powered by Generative AI (GenAI). This development marks a pivotal shift from opaque “black box” systems to a transparent, intuitive, and human-centric approach to AI-driven decision-making.

From Black Box to Glass Box: A New Era of AI Transparency

For years, supply chain teams have grappled with the challenge of trusting AI recommendations that lacked context or clarity. Atlas now addresses this head-on by adopting a “glass box” methodology—offering not just recommendations, but the reasoning behind them. This empowers planners to understand the “why” behind decisions, accelerating adoption and unlocking faster time-to-value.

Making MEIO Approachable with GenAI

Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) is a powerful yet underutilized strategy in supply chain planning. It balances inventory across complex networks, freeing up working capital while improving service levels. However, its complexity has often been a barrier.

Enter Galt Intelligence—Atlas’ GenAI assistant—which transforms MEIO into an approachable and actionable process. Through a conversational interface, planners receive clear explanations of recommended inventory changes, risk-pooling opportunities, and the value generated. This transparency builds trust and enables confident execution.

Demystifying Ensemble Forecasting

Ensemble forecasting, which blends multiple models to produce the most accurate predictions, can leave planners puzzled about why certain models are favored. Atlas now applies GenAI explainability to this process, revealing the logic behind model selection and forecast outcomes. Planners gain insight into trade-offs and trends, allowing them to act swiftly and confidently.

Why It Matters

John Galt’s approach is rooted in the belief that AI should empower—not replace—human decision-makers. With intuitive analytics, intelligent workflows, and contextualized data, Atlas ensures that planners remain in control. The platform’s enhancements reinforce the company’s mission to democratize AI, making advanced analytics accessible and usable across the supply chain.

These updates are more than technical improvements—they represent a cultural shift in how AI is deployed in supply chain environments. By prioritizing transparency and usability, John Galt Solutions is helping organizations build trust in AI, foster collaboration, and drive better business outcomes.

As Matt Hoffman, VP of Product and Industry Solutions, puts it: “We’re focused on demystifying AI so that it is intuitive, transparent, and empowering.