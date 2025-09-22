Amazon’s Supply Chain Services Now Support Walmart, Shopify, and SHEIN, What Logistics Professionals Should Know

Amazon has expanded its logistics services to support sellers across platforms including Walmart, Shopify, and SHEIN, in addition to its own marketplace. Through Supply Chain by Amazon, the company offers integrated solutions for international freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and fulfillment.

In 2025, more than 5 billion products moved through Amazon’s logistics network, used by over 600,000 independent sellers. For logistics professionals, this reflects Amazon’s growing role as a service provider beyond e-commerce retail.

An Integrated, End-to-End Supply Chain Model

Sellers using Amazon’s supply chain tools can manage product flow from manufacturing through to customer delivery. The system includes:

Global Warehousing and Distribution (GWD): Sellers can store inventory near manufacturing sites and ship it to destination countries as needed. This approach reduces domestic storage costs and helps sellers respond to changes in demand. In early trials, this model reduced time-to-fulfillment by several days.

Amazon Global Logistics (AGL): Expanded shipping routes between major manufacturing regions and key consumer markets improve delivery timelines and reduce the need for third-party freight coordination.

Expanded shipping routes between major manufacturing regions and key consumer markets improve delivery timelines and reduce the need for third-party freight coordination. AI-Enhanced Customs Clearance: Amazon uses AI tools to pre-fill customs documents, classify goods, and flag potential errors. This can reduce manual work and limit delays during border processing.

Automation Across the Supply Chain

Amazon’s platform can automate many of the manual steps sellers typically manage themselves. Forecasting tools help predict demand trends, while scheduling systems coordinate transport and storage across modes and regions.

During high-volume sales periods, such as Black Friday, sellers can position inventory in advance, reducing the need for expedited shipping. These efficiencies help maintain product availability and may support higher conversion rates for faster delivery options.

Multi-Channel Fulfillment for Other Platforms

Amazon’s Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) service now supports Walmart, Shopify, SHEIN, and others. Sellers can manage inventory for multiple platforms through a single system, using Amazon’s infrastructure for picking, packing, and shipping.

This shared inventory model may reduce stockouts and increase inventory turnover. Amazon reports that sellers using both FBA and MCF have seen moderate improvements in product availability and overall fulfillment consistency.

Considerations for Logistics Professionals

For logistics and operations teams, this model raises several points of interest:

Integrated services simplify coordination. Managing storage, freight, customs, and fulfillment within a single platform can reduce administrative overhead. Regional staging and inventory placement matter. Amazon’s systems focus on positioning inventory near expected demand centers, which can reduce last-mile delivery times. AI applications in logistics are maturing. From customs processing to demand forecasting, automation is increasingly built into supply chain tools.

Amazon is offering its logistics infrastructure as a service to a broader range of sellers and platforms. While not suitable for every business, the integrated model may benefit sellers seeking to streamline operations, especially those distributing products internationally or across multiple channels.

For logistics professionals, this reflects an evolving service landscape in which platform providers are increasingly offering turnkey logistics solutions, with implications for inventory strategy, transport planning, and third-party partnerships.

For additional details visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/small-business/selling-on-amazon-supply-chain-explain