Weekly Supply Chain and Logistics News (October 6th-9th 2025)

Uber Technologies Announces Significant Strategic Move in Last Mile Logistics

Uber Technologies announced a significant strategic move in last-mile logistics by partnering with and making its first direct investment in autonomous drone delivery provider, Flytrex. The collaboration is designed to integrate Flytrex’s proven drone system, which has completed over 200,000 deliveries and holds FAA authorization for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, directly into the Uber Eats platform. Expected to begin piloting in select U.S. markets by the end of the year, this aerial expansion aims to deliver food and essentials in minutes instead of hours, dramatically cutting delivery times, reducing costs, and lowering urban congestion and emissions. The partnership underscores Uber’s goal to build a flexible, multimodal delivery network that utilizes autonomous aerial systems alongside its traditional fleet, positioning drone technology as the future standard for fast and sustainable last-mile fulfillment.

Takeda to test wind-powered cargo vessel

Pharmaceutical giant Takeda is partnering with shipping startup Vela to pioneer a new, sustainable method for transporting temperature-sensitive drugs. The core of the collaboration is a commercial test, scheduled for the Fall of 2026, which will see Takeda’s refrigerated pharmaceuticals shipped from Caen, France, to New York City on Vela’s wind-powered trimaran. This initiative is critical for Takeda as it pursues its net-zero emissions goal by 2040, offering a green logistics alternative. The vessel is being tested to ensure it can achieve a competitive two-week transit time—a speed that strategically positions it between slow traditional ocean freight and costly air cargo—while rigorously adhering to the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards required for sensitive pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the service is ideal for flexible, smaller-volume shipments (under six pallets), providing an efficient alternative to booking a full ocean container. Vela plans to scale the operation, aiming for a fleet of five trimarans by 2028 to serve the high-value cargo market, including medical devices and luxury goods.

Kroger to Use DoorDash’s DashMart service for Delivery

Kroger plans to use DashMart Fulfillment Services, a new online delivery service from DoorDash that relies on delivery-focused stores it operates across the country. The grocer plans to offer select groceries and household items through the service. It will join other retailers like CVS and Party City, which currently use the service. This announcement comes after Kroger expanded DoorDash delivery to all 2,700 of its stores. Kroger’s e-commerce sales grew 16% during the last financial quarter, a sign that the grocer’s digital strategy is working.

Dollar Tree to Open 1.25 Million-Square-Foot Arizona Distribution Center

Dollar Tree purchased a 1.25 million-square-foot distribution center outside of Phoenix, Arizona, according to a press release dated October 3rd. The distribution center aims to help the retailer strengthen its supply chain in the southwest region. The facility is set to open in the spring of 2026 and will serve stores in the western region, including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. The facility is set to be one of the three largest distribution centers owned by Dollar Tree. The company also broke ground on a new 1 million square foot distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma, after it was leveled by a tornado in April 2024. After its financial quarter ended on August 2nd, the company reported a 12.3% increase in net sales and also opened 106 new Dollar Tree stores.

Major Fire at Key Aluminum Plant Hits Ford’s F-150 Production

A major fire at the Novelis aluminum plant in Oswego, New York, is causing major disruptions across the U.S. automotive industry, with Ford’s highly profitable F-150 pickup truck particularly affected. The fire, which broke out on September 16, destroyed the plant’s hot mill—a critical part of the facility responsible for producing aluminum sheets. As a major supplier, Novelis provides approximately 40% of the aluminum used by the U.S. auto industry. This prolonged shutdown poses a serious challenge for automakers, as Novelis anticipates its hot mill operations won’t restart until the first quarter of 2026. Ford, the largest customer of the Oswego plant, is a key user of aluminum for its F-150, a vehicle that switched from a steel to an aluminum-intensive body a decade ago. The severity of the setback is expected to be addressed by Ford when it releases its quarterly financial results.

