Join Us in Shaping the Future of Supply Chain Technology – Contribute Your Expertise to our Annual Research Studies

For more than three decades, ARC Advisory Group and Logistics Viewpoints (LV) have provided independent, data-driven research that supply chain executives, technology providers, and investors rely on. Our annual studies don’t just track markets — they set the benchmark for where logistics technology is headed. Participation ensures your organization is positioned in the most trusted body of supply chain analysis available.
Ready to Contribute?
Visit the ARC Research Contribution Page to learn how your organization can join this year’s research cycle.
The Ten Major Domains of ARC Logistics and Supply Chain Research
ARC research spans the full technology stack driving logistics today:
- Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs): From fleet coordination to pick optimization, AMRs are reshaping the next generation fulfillment center.
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS): Cube-based storage, shuttles, and unit-loads are redefining storage efficiency.
- Global Trade Compliance (GTC) Systems: Smarter automation is streamlining customs and regulatory workflows.
- Global Trade Management (GTM) Solutions: End-to-end visibility, agility, and compliance in global trade.
- Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS): Advanced OMS platforms are transforming retail and direct-to-consumer strategies.
- Supply Chain Management Market Opportunity: Mapping growth corridors across functions, technologies, and regions.
- Supply Chain Planning: Demand sensing, S&OP, and the evolving tech stack driving smarter planning.
- Transportation Execution Systems (TES): Marketplaces and digital execution platforms are redefining logistics agility.
- Transportation Management Systems (TMS): Freight routing, carrier management, and cost optimization at scale.
- Warehouse Management Systems (WMS): Beyond inventory — the control tower of modern fulfillment.
The Benefits of Participation
- Independent validation: Objective recognition that builds trust in front of executives, partners, and investors.
- Industry visibility: ARC research and LV reach thousands of supply chain leaders worldwide.
- Benchmarking: Understand how your capabilities align with or exceed industry standards.
- Forward-looking insight: Early access to adoption trends and innovation strategies.
- Influence: Shape the conversations that drive ARC’s reports, Logistics Viewpoints features, and the ARC Industry Leadership Forum.
The Bottom Line
ARC research is more than a survey. It is an opportunity to gain credibility, visibility, and actionable intelligence across logistics and supply chain markets.
Ready to participate?
Visit the ARC Research Contribution Page to learn how your organization can join this year’s research cycle.