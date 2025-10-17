Supply Chain and Logistics News October 13th-16th 2025

How Data Center Growth Is Transforming Utility Planning and Power Infrastructure:

Powering data centers poses a challenge for Utilities in the United States. Data centers are highly valuable to utilities because they consume large amounts of electricity with consistent, predictable demand patterns that remain steady throughout both the day and the year. The recent growth in power demand can be attributed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

New hyperscale data centers often require 100 MW to 500 MW of power. Small to medium-sized cities demand the same amount of energy. Expanding transmission and substation capacity through utilities can take 5 to 10 years due to lengthy processes for planning, permitting, environmental reviews, and construction. Data center developers seek out locations that can provide power quickly, have the water and land resources needed, and where local zoning and community are favorable. They are also building so that it will make it easy to expand in the future.

More from ARC Analyst Rick Rys: Here

Gavin Newsom Vetoes Bill That Would Have Limited Air Pollution Regulation

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a law that would have limited the regulatory powers of air quality agencies at the ports of nation’s busiest port complex at Los Angeles and Long Beach, which is the biggest source of local air pollution. California Bill 34 would have prohibited the South Coast Air Quality Management District in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino from proposing any action that, among other things, would impose a cap on cargo throughput or cruise ship passengers at ports that contribute billions of dollars of California tax revenue and create union jobs. Newsom also said that SB 34 would have interfered with talks between the air district board and the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports to create a cooperative agreement to “identify and advance prudent air quality improvement measures.”

US Cold Storage Deploys FourKites AI Agent “Alan” to Tackle Manual Appointment Scheduling

During an eight-week pilot program, Alan transformed the appointment scheduling process by achieving an 87% success rate in booking appointments and 96% accuracy in securing requested delivery dates while processing over 600 shipments. The Digital Worker operates 24/7, handling 150+ appointments simultaneously compared to sequential manual processing, delivering immediate productivity gains estimated at 36-40 hours during the pilot period alone. The pilot program tested Alan across four major retailers, delivering immediate operational improvements that exceeded expectations. The Digital Worker begins working instantly when loads are created, eliminating the delays inherent in manual processing while maintaining the accuracy and relationship management that customers expect.

Nexmp Secures $330 Million Construction Warehouse Facility to Accelerate Clean Energy Deployment

Nexamp, a leader in distributed solar and energy storage solutions, announced today the closing of a three-year, $330 million Construction Warehouse Facility (CWF) with a consortium of leading financial institutions. The financing will enable Nexamp to develop, construct, and finance a revolving portfolio of approximately 20 new distributed generation assets, advancing the company’s mission to address increased energy demand with reliable, affordable domestic resources.

The CWF provides flexible construction capital to support Nexamp’s near-term pipeline of solar and energy storage projects.“Siemens Financial Services is proud to support Nexamp’s construction activities and future growth with this financing,” said Jim Fuller, Head of Project Finance, Siemens Financial Services, Inc. “At a time of increasing power demand, these projects will provide local communities with resilient clean energy.”

CEVA Logistics Integrates Manhattan WMS and OMS to Boost Global Warehouse Innovation

CEVA Logistics has announced a strategic rollout of Manhattan Associates’ cloud-native Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Order Management System (OMS) across its global contract logistics operations. This move is part of CEVA’s broader innovation initiative aimed at enhancing agility, scalability, and customer-centricity in its supply chain services.

With over 11 million square meters of warehouse space across 800 sites, CEVA will initially deploy the Manhattan Active® solutions in North America and Europe, eventually expanding to other global locations. The integration promises zero downtime, rapid onboarding of new customers, and advanced visibility through CEVA’s MyCEVA portal.

This tech upgrade aligns with CEVA’s long-term strategy to incorporate cutting-edge tools like AI, wearables, and cobots, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Manhattan Associates CEO Eric Clark emphasized the shared commitment to innovation and adaptability in the fast-paced logistics landscape.

Song of the week: