ARC’s 30th Annual Forum: Redefining Industrial Operations & Supply Chain – What’s Real, What Scales, What Fails

Industrial AI is beginning to alter how factories, logistics networks, and capital assets are managed. Schedulers are using AI generated production plans, maintenance teams are acting on AI derived failure forecasts, and supply chain leaders are using AI to rebalance service, cost, and risk in near real time. At the same time, many organizations are discovering that pilots do not translate to scale without changes in governance, data architecture, and operating discipline.
This tension between visible potential and uneven execution sets the context for the ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2026, to be held in Orlando from February 9 to 12.
ARC has convened this forum for nearly 30 years, across every major technology transition in industrial operations. That continuity matters because the conversation is not theoretical but grounded in what has and has not led to durable change over multiple technology cycles.
The 2026 Forum will open with a keynote and executive panel focused on implementation reality:
• Where AI is producing measurable gains in cost, reliability, and cycle time
• Where efforts have stalled because of data quality, change resistance, or architecture debt
• What leaders would do differently if starting again today
Topics with direct implications for supply chain and operations leaders
- AI in supply chain execution: inventory, fulfillment, routing, and resilience
- Smart manufacturing and MES integration: AI embedded into core systems
- Robotics and autonomous operations: warehouse, yard, and production use cases
- Industrial data fabrics and digital twins: prerequisites for reliable AI at scale
- Data centers, AI, and energy: the compute and power constraints shaping strategy
- Asset performance and lifecycle economics: impacts on uptime and capital planning
- AI, sustainability, and compliance: measurement, reporting, and optimization
- Cybersecurity and AI: new exposure surfaces as autonomy increases
Why leaders are attending
Organizations are making long horizon decisions about build versus buy versus partner, about governing versus accelerating, and about piloting versus scaling, without full visibility into what peers have learned. The Forum provides a venue to calibrate those decisions before they harden.
Executives attend to:
- Benchmark direction against evidence from comparable operators
- Validate investment sequencing before the next planning cycle
- Understand risks that surface only at scale, not in pilots
- Leave with patterns that can be applied immediately in 2026 planning
