ARC’s 30th Annual Forum: Redefining Industrial Operations & Supply Chain – What’s Real, What Scales, What Fails

Industrial AI is beginning to alter how factories, logistics networks, and capital assets are managed. Schedulers are using AI generated production plans, maintenance teams are acting on AI derived failure forecasts, and supply chain leaders are using AI to rebalance service, cost, and risk in near real time. At the same time, many organizations are discovering that pilots do not translate to scale without changes in governance, data architecture, and operating discipline.

This tension between visible potential and uneven execution sets the context for the ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2026, to be held in Orlando from February 9 to 12.

Save the Date and Register Now!

Save the Date: https://lnkd.in/ewSYdKKn

Register Now: https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-leadership-forum-orlando

ARC has convened this forum for nearly 30 years, across every major technology transition in industrial operations. That continuity matters because the conversation is not theoretical but grounded in what has and has not led to durable change over multiple technology cycles.

The 2026 Forum will open with a keynote and executive panel focused on implementation reality:

• Where AI is producing measurable gains in cost, reliability, and cycle time

• Where efforts have stalled because of data quality, change resistance, or architecture debt

• What leaders would do differently if starting again today

Topics with direct implications for supply chain and operations leaders

AI in supply chain execution: inventory, fulfillment, routing, and resilience

Smart manufacturing and MES integration: AI embedded into core systems

Robotics and autonomous operations: warehouse, yard, and production use cases

Industrial data fabrics and digital twins: prerequisites for reliable AI at scale

Data centers, AI, and energy: the compute and power constraints shaping strategy

Asset performance and lifecycle economics: impacts on uptime and capital planning

AI, sustainability, and compliance: measurement, reporting, and optimization

Cybersecurity and AI: new exposure surfaces as autonomy increases

Why leaders are attending

Organizations are making long horizon decisions about build versus buy versus partner, about governing versus accelerating, and about piloting versus scaling, without full visibility into what peers have learned. The Forum provides a venue to calibrate those decisions before they harden.

Executives attend to:

Benchmark direction against evidence from comparable operators

Validate investment sequencing before the next planning cycle

Understand risks that surface only at scale, not in pilots

Leave with patterns that can be applied immediately in 2026 planning

Save the Date and Register Now!

Save the Date: https://lnkd.in/ewSYdKKn

Register Now: https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-leadership-forum-orlando

The 30th Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum

How AI Is Driving the Future of Industrial Operations and Supply Chain February 9 to 12, 2026 in Orlando, Florida

Looking forward to seeing you all in Orlando!