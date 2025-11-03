Join us for Tomorrow’s Webinar: Building a Sustainable Supply Chain: Turning Commitments into Competitive Advantage

Sustainability has moved beyond corporate responsibility. Today, it’s a core element of supply chain performance and brand value. Organizations across every sector are rethinking how materials are sourced, products are moved, and data is managed to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and strengthen resilience.

Join us for an in-depth Logistics Viewpoints webinar on Sustainability in the Supply Chain, where industry leaders will share how they are embedding environmental and social responsibility into the fabric of their operations. This session will explore practical steps for achieving measurable progress — not just pledges — in areas such as supplier engagement, energy management, and circular logistics.

Key topics include:

Proven frameworks for integrating sustainability into procurement and manufacturing

Tools and metrics for tracking emissions and improving data visibility

How transparency and collaboration can reduce risk and enhance competitiveness

Lessons learned from companies leading the charge toward carbon-smart logistics

Our expert panel will focus on real-world case studies and actionable takeaways, giving attendees insights they can immediately apply to strengthen their sustainability programs.

Whether your organization is just beginning its journey or refining an established strategy, this webinar offers a roadmap to align sustainability goals with measurable business outcomes.

Register now to join us live and learn how forward-thinking companies are transforming sustainability from a compliance obligation into a competitive advantage.