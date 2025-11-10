You Cannot Secure What You Cannot See – Mapping the Digital Supply Chain

Download the full guide to gain in-depth insights and practical frameworks that will help you lead the transformation towards a resilient supply chain.

Part 3

You cannot secure what you cannot see. That maxim defines the central challenge of modern supply chain cybersecurity. Today’s networks are so digitally entangled, across ERP systems, cloud services, IoT devices, and countless vendors, that many executives lack a clear line of sight into their true digital footprint.

Mapping the digital supply chain is therefore a prerequisite for resilience. It allows leaders to identify dependencies, understand data flows, and pinpoint where vulnerabilities may emerge. Without it, firms are essentially flying blind in an increasingly hostile environment.

1. The Digitalization of Supply Chains

Over the last decade, physical supply chains have been mirrored by digital ecosystems.

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning): Core platforms for managing procurement, finance, and production.

WMS (Warehouse Management Systems): Orchestrating inventory, robotics, and fulfillment.

TMS (Transportation Management Systems): Optimizing routes, carriers, and fuel usage.

IoT Sensors: Tracking location, temperature, and condition of goods in real time.

Blockchain: Creating distributed ledgers for provenance and authenticity.

AI and ML Systems: Forecasting demand, optimizing pricing, predicting disruptions.

Each new layer improves efficiency but expands the attack surface.

2. Understanding Data Flows

Executives must go beyond system inventories to map how data moves across the chain.

Procurement to Manufacturing: Supplier orders flowing into ERP and feeding into production schedules.

Manufacturing to Logistics: OT data feeding WMS and TMS platforms.

Logistics to Customers: Tracking and delivery confirmations shared across customer portals and APIs.

Cross-Border Operations: Customs clearance data passed through government systems.

Every handoff is a potential interception point.

3. Third-Party and Fourth-Party Risks

A critical blind spot lies not with a company’s direct suppliers (third parties) but with those suppliers’ suppliers (fourth parties).

Example: Your logistics provider outsources cloud hosting to a SaaS vendor, who relies on a hyperscale data center. A breach at the fourth-party level can cascade to you.

Challenge: Most firms have visibility into direct vendors but little to none into the deeper tiers.

Solution: Risk scorecards and contractual obligations that cascade security requirements down the chain.

4. Cloud and SaaS Interconnectivity

Cloud adoption has transformed supply chain IT. But with that agility comes dependency.

Multi-cloud complexity: A firm may use AWS for ERP hosting, Azure for AI analytics, and Google Cloud for IoT integration. Each has unique security profiles.

SaaS ecosystems: Platforms like Salesforce or SAP connect with dozens of apps through APIs. Misconfigured APIs are now one of the top breach vectors.

Shared tenancy: In cloud environments, sensitive data may co-exist with other tenants' workloads, heightening risk.

5. Where Blind Spots Emerge

Mapping exercises often uncover surprises. Common blind spots include:

Legacy systems still running in the background, often unsupported and vulnerable.

Shadow IT tools and apps adopted by departments outside official IT oversight.

Supplier backdoors, remote access tools left open for convenience.

Overlapping credentials, the same login reused across multiple systems.

Executives are often shocked by how many unmonitored connections exist.

6. Framework for Mapping Digital Dependencies

A structured approach can help:

Identify: List all digital assets, ERP, SaaS, IoT, OT, APIs, data lakes. Classify: Prioritize by criticality (e.g., systems impacting revenue vs. back-office). Map: Create diagrams of data flows, access points, and interconnections. Assess: Assign risk scores based on sensitivity, exposure, and vendor security posture. Monitor: Implement continuous monitoring for changes (new suppliers, apps, or updates).

Tools like cyber digital twins can create real-time, continuously updated maps.

7. Executive Case Example

A Fortune 100 retailer recently undertook a digital mapping exercise after a near-miss ransomware attack.

The process revealed over 400 shadow applications connected to core ERP, many through unsanctioned APIs.

Several suppliers’ IoT devices were still using default credentials.

The retailer established a digital dependency map and created new contractual obligations requiring vendors to adhere to specific cyber standards.

The result: a measurable reduction in third-party vulnerabilities and increased confidence in system resilience.

8. The Role of Emerging Technologies

Blockchain & Distributed Ledgers: Provide visibility into provenance and reduce tampering but require careful security configuration.

Confidential Computing: Protects sensitive data even while in use, minimizing exposure during processing.

AI-driven Discovery Tools: Automatically scan for shadow IT, unmanaged endpoints, or rogue APIs.

These technologies enhance mapping but must themselves be secured.

9. Strategic Implications for Executives

Executives should view mapping not as a one-off project but as an ongoing strategic function.

Board reporting: Provide cyber exposure maps alongside financial reports.

Provide cyber exposure maps alongside financial reports. M&A due diligence: Map digital supply chains of acquisition targets to uncover hidden risks.

Map digital supply chains of acquisition targets to uncover hidden risks. Resilience planning: Use maps to simulate cyber disruption scenarios and their operational impacts.

This transforms cyber from a reactive IT issue into a proactive governance function.

Executive Takeaways from Part 3

Visibility precedes security. Mapping digital dependencies is foundational.

Data flows matter as much as systems. Every handoff is a risk point.

Third- and fourth-party risks are critical blind spots.

Cloud and SaaS interconnectivity multiplies vulnerabilities.

Blind spots exist everywhere, legacy, shadow IT, supplier backdoors.

Mapping is not a project but a capability. It must be embedded into ongoing strategy.

Looking Ahead

In Part 4: Governance, Compliance, and Regulation, we’ll explore how the external environment, regulators, investors, and legal frameworks, is shaping expectations for cyber resilience in supply chains.

