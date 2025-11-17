The Logistics Viewpoints Webinar Series: Four Critical Conversations Shaping the 2025–2026 Supply Chain

Today’s supply chain leaders face a landscape defined by decarbonization pressures, volatile energy markets, the rise of connected fleets, and the rapid expansion of digital twin technology. To help practitioners navigate this transformation, Logistics Viewpoints is launching a focused four-part webinar series designed to translate emerging trends into practical strategies you can implement immediately.

👉 Reserve your spot now and get access to all four webinars:

REGISTER HERE → Event registration form

Each session pairs deep industry analysis with clear, actionable guidance — plus access to a full white paper and on-demand replay.

Below is your at-a-glance guide to the upcoming series.

1. Sustainability in the Supply Chain: From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

November 4, 2025 • 11:00 AM EST

Pressure from regulators, customers, investors, and ESG frameworks is reshaping supply chain design from end to end. In this session, we’ll decode the latest sustainability mandates and demonstrate how sustainability programs — when built correctly — reduce cost, minimize risk, and unlock new value streams.

2. Energy in the Supply Chain: From Cost Center to Strategic Catalyst

December 2, 2025 • 11:00 AM EST

Energy markets are no longer background noise — they are a primary driver of operational performance. This webinar examines grid volatility, electrification trends, microgrids, and emerging technologies that transform energy management from a financial burden into a lever of resilience and competitive advantage.

3. V2X in the Supply Chain: From Connectivity to Coordinated Intelligence

January 6, 2026 • 11:00 AM EST

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology is rapidly moving from pilot projects into mainstream operations. We’ll explore how connected fleets, roadside intelligence, and machine-to-machine communication reduce fuel consumption, improve safety, and orchestrate transportation decisions in real time.

4. Digital Twins in the Supply Chain: From Visualization to Predictive Control

February 3, 2026 • 11:00 AM EST

Digital twins are evolving beyond dashboards. Today they serve as predictive, closed-loop systems capable of forecasting disruption, evaluating alternatives, and autonomously optimizing network performance. This session will break down the architecture, use cases, and ROI behind next-generation operational twins.

Why Attend?

Every session delivers:

Concrete use cases backed by real-world data

backed by real-world data Plug-and-play strategies you can apply to your own operations

you can apply to your own operations A comprehensive white paper for deeper reference

for deeper reference Access to the on-demand recording for team distribution

All four webinars are presented by Jim Frazer, Vice President at ARC Advisory Group and long-time industry leader across sustainability, energy, intelligent transportation systems, and digital transformation in logistics.

Register Once. Unlock the Entire Series.

This series is built for practitioners who want clear next steps, not vague futurism. If you’re responsible for cost reduction, risk mitigation, energy planning, sustainability, transportation, or digital transformation — these sessions will help you execute faster and with more confidence.

👉 Reserve your spot now and get access to all four webinars:

REGISTER HERE → Event registration form