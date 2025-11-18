BNSF and CSX Expand Their Intermodal Partnership Across the Midwest and Northeast

B NSF Railway and CSX Transportation just took another significant step in rebuilding long-haul rail intermodal in the United States. As of November 17, the two carriers have expanded their joint service to connect the West Coast with major inland hubs across the Midwest and Northeast. This expansion extends their earlier Southwest-to-Southeast partnership and reinforces a broader shift: railroads are once again leaning into cooperative interline intermodal.

What’s New

The expanded service now links BNSF’s massive Hobart terminal in California to key CSX destinations including Northwest Ohio, Columbus, Louisville, Chambersburg, Philadelphia, South Kearny, Syracuse, and Springfield. Transit times improve by 22 to 52 hours on these lanes, giving shippers faster, more predictable coast-to-coast options.

For BNSF, the deal deepens reach into dense consumer markets in the Northeast. For CSX, it opens new access to West Coast import flows at a time when shippers continue to rebalance between ports. Both carriers regain something that has steadily eroded over the last twenty years: true long-haul rail-to-rail intermodal connectivity.

Why It Matters

This partnership lands at an interesting moment. Interline rail service has historically been complicated, slow to innovate, and often less competitive with trucking. But a few structural shifts are forcing carriers to rethink:

Shippers want more rail options that bypass Chicago bottlenecks

Long-distance truckload capacity is tightening

Port volume patterns are still unpredictable

Competitive pressure is rising as other Class I carriers position themselves for large network changes

The BNSF–CSX expansion signals that the industry is not waiting for mergers or regulatory decisions. Instead, carriers are stitching together smarter service packages to win time-sensitive freight back from the highway.

Network Questions

The first reactions from the market focus on routing and capacity. Some observers want more detail on how trains will be handled around Chicago and how the two networks will coordinate interchange to protect the promised time savings. Others note this expansion could put pressure on carriers that have been slower to refresh their intermodal offerings.

Still, the move is broadly viewed as a positive step. Rail customers gain more optionality. Railroads gain more long-haul volume. The industry gains a model that could be scaled further.

The Bottom Line

This partnership is not about nostalgia for interline freight. It’s about rebuilding competitive relevance in the corridors where rail should shine. Faster schedules, deeper network coverage, and a willingness to cooperate rather than isolate are becoming essential elements of rail strategy.

BNSF and CSX are showing that two large networks can align around customer value and make rail a stronger option for long-haul freight.

CTA: Want Deeper Analysis?

For regular updates on intermodal strategy, network shifts, and the tech shaping the next generation of logistics, subscribe to Logistics Viewpoints. Each week we break down the moves that matter and the trends that will define 2026.