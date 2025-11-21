Infios and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Join Forces – Creating Foundation for Agentic Intelligence in End-to-End Supply Chain Execution

Minneapolis – November 4, 2025 – Infios, a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, today announced a collaboration with AWS to integrate generative-AI agents into Infios Order Management (Infios OM). The partnership with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center reinforces Infios’s leadership in defining the next era of supply chain.

Infios OM serves as the brain of the supply chain. It addresses evolving customer speed and convenience needs, viral channel expansion and demand shifts while orchestrating the supply chain to ensure that every promise made is a promise kept. Together, Infios and AWS are reengineering this core function with embedded AI agents to simplify ownership and increase the precision of order management. Powered by AWS’s generative AI, including Amazon Bedrock and Strands Agents, this will bring enterprise capabilities to all.

“Together with AWS, we’re redefining what order management can do for customers,” said Eugene Amigud, Chief Innovation Officer at Infios. “We’re building intelligent agents that now proactively detect and resolve anomalies during fulfillment, rebalance orders across networks and predict delivery times before issues arise. The result is that our customers will have simplified workflow orchestration to make every order more predictable, every decision more intelligent and every fulfillment flow more connected. This means faster onboarding for 3PLs, dynamic channel expansion for retailers and the ability for distributors to stay ahead of supply and demand disruptions.”

With purposeful innovation, Infios and the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center identified opportunities for agentic automation in order and fulfillment management. Set to launch in early 2026, the collaboration is focused on creating AI-driven workflows in Infios OM that:

Simplify onboarding and configuration of workflows

Generate visual representations that experts can review and refine

Provide proactive anomaly detection and optimal outcomes

“Infios is taking a bold step in turning orchestration into intelligence,” said Taimur Rashid, managing director of generative AI innovation and delivery at AWS.

For more information, please visit the full post here.