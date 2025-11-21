Join Us for the Webinar: Energy in the Supply Chain: From Cost Center to Strategic Catalyst

Register for the Webinar —Event registration form December 2 at 11:00 AM Eastern

Energy Is Becoming a Supply Chain Variable You Can Actively Control

Energy is no longer a background cost. It’s now one of the strongest forces shaping logistics performance. Fleet uptime, warehouse automation reliability, cold-chain protection, and even service consistency depend on the stability, timing, and cost of the power behind them.

In our upcoming session, we’ll show how leading operators are treating energy as a controllable flow — something you measure, forecast, optimize, and integrate directly into daily operations. The discussion will cover the most practical steps logistics teams are taking right now:

Tightening efficiency across fleets and facilities

Preparing for electrification with disciplined charging workflows

Using digital energy tools to link consumption to real operations

Strengthening resilience with renewables, storage, and microgrids

If energy isn’t part of your operational planning yet, it will be soon.

