Securing the Chain: The Human Factor – Are People The Weakest Link?

Part 7

For all the billions invested in firewalls, encryption, and AI-powered monitoring, the weakest link in supply chain cybersecurity remains unchanged: people.

Employees click on phishing emails, use weak passwords, bypass security protocols to save time, or, in some cases, deliberately exfiltrate data. Executives sometimes underestimate cyber risk, viewing it as “an IT issue” rather than a systemic operational concern. Suppliers may lack the awareness or resources to enforce proper controls.

As a result, social engineering and insider threats account for the majority of breaches. According to Verizon’s 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, 74% of breaches involved the human element. In supply chains, where thousands of organizations and individuals interconnect, this vulnerability multiplies.

Building cyber resilience therefore requires not only technology but culture, training, and accountability.

1. The Social Engineering Threat

Attackers exploit human psychology more effectively than they exploit software vulnerabilities.

masquerading as shipment notifications or customs documents. Business email compromise (BEC): Fraudsters impersonate executives to redirect supplier payments.

Supply chain staff are uniquely exposed because they regularly interact with external parties and handle time-sensitive requests. Urgency + authority = manipulation success.

2. Insider Threats

Not all risks come from outsiders. Insiders can cause damage through negligence or malice.

Employees mishandling data, losing devices, or ignoring security protocols. Compromised insiders: Employees whose credentials are stolen and used by attackers.

Supply chains are particularly exposed because of high staff turnover in warehouses, trucking, and logistics operations.

3. Building a Cyber-Aware Culture

Cyber resilience requires embedding awareness across all roles, from executives to forklift drivers.

Key steps:

Cybersecurity must be positioned as a business enabler, not a cost center. Shared accountability: Everyone in the organization is responsible for safeguarding data.

A strong cyber-aware culture makes secure behavior the default, not the exception.

4. Training Frontline Workers

Frontline staff often form the first line of exposure. They need practical, role-specific training.

Spotting phishing on handheld scanners or suspicious requests. Truck drivers: Avoiding SMS scams, securing telematics devices.

Training should be short, regular, and scenario-based rather than long, generic sessions.

5. Executive Responsibility

Leadership sets the tone.

Must work in tandem with CSCOs (Chief Supply Chain Officers). Board oversight: Cyber risk should be a standing agenda item.

Executives cannot outsource cyber resilience. They must own the risk.

6. Incentivizing Secure Behavior

People respond to incentives. Organizations can reward good security hygiene.

for employees who report phishing attempts. Recognition programs for supply chain partners with strong cyber practices.

The goal: transform security from compliance to pride and ownership.

7. Supply Chain Partner Training

Resilience requires extending human-factor protections beyond the enterprise.

Accessible, translated into local languages. Shared simulations: Cross-company phishing and incident exercises.

An ecosystem is only as strong as its least-aware participant.

8. Case Example: Global Retailer

A multinational retailer fell victim to a BEC scam in which attackers impersonated a supplier and redirected payments worth $5 million.

Remediation actions:

on BEC and social engineering. Implemented dual authorization for supplier payment changes.

Within a year, the firm reduced phishing click rates by 80% and eliminated payment fraud losses.

9. The Psychological Dimension

Executives must recognize that cybersecurity is not just technical, it’s behavioral. Social engineering is typically a big part of cyber attacks.

Fear and urgency drive mistakes.

makes staff obey fraudulent requests. Fatigue and stress increase vulnerability.

Programs should incorporate behavioral science to nudge safer decision-making.

10. The Executive Lens

Why the human factor belongs at the board table:

The majority of breaches involve people. Regulatory focus: Laws increasingly require training and awareness programs.

Executives who underestimate the human factor risk undermining even the most advanced technical defenses.

Executive Takeaways from Part 7

People remain the largest attack surface in supply chains.

in supply chains. Social engineering and insider threats are growing.

Cyber-aware culture is as important as technical controls.

Training must be role-specific and scenario-driven.

Executives must lead by example.

Incentives can reinforce secure behavior.

Partner training is essential for ecosystem resilience.

Behavioral science provides insights into human vulnerabilities.

Looking Ahead

