The 2026 Global Calendar for Supply Chain and Logistics Leaders: Where Strategy, Technology, and Collaboration Converge

In 2026, supply chain and logistics leaders will converge at major conferences and industry events across the globe. These gatherings bring together decision-makers who shape capital investments, technology adoption, risk management, and operational strategies. By examining the topics on main stages and the mix of attendees, these events offer an early look at the priorities and innovations that will define the future of supply chain management, often before they appear in budgets or business plans.

Major U.S. Industry & Association Events

NRF 2026 — January 11–13, 2026 • New York, NY

NRF brings together retailers, brands, marketplaces, technology vendors, and service providers across store operations, e-commerce, and fulfillment. Official site: https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com

RILA LINK — February 1–4, 2026 • Orlando, FL

LINK centers on retail supply chain execution — transportation, replenishment, returns, labor, and network decisions — with structured sessions and an associated expo. Official site: https://www.rila.org/conferences/retail-supply-chain-conference

ARC Industry Leadership Forum — February 9–12, 2026 • Orlando, FL

ARC’s forum convenes industrial, infrastructure, transport, and logistics leaders to examine AI, cybersecurity, asset performance, and modernization under operational and regulatory constraints. Official site: https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-leadership-forum-orlando

Manifest — February 9–11, 2026 • Las Vegas, NV

Manifest aggregates logistics technology, automation, visibility platforms, carriers, 3PLs, shippers, and capital under one program. Official site: https://manife.st

TPM26 — March 1–4, 2026 • Long Beach, CA

TPM focuses on ocean contracting, reliability, pricing, equipment availability, and port-to-inland integration, with carriers, BCOs, NVOs, and ports in attendance. Official site: https://tpm.joc.com/en

MODEX 2026 — April 13–16, 2026 • Atlanta, GA

MODEX presents warehouse automation, robotics, material handling, orchestration software, and integration tooling at scale. Official site: https://www.modexshow.com

ISM World 2026 — April 26–28, 2026 • Denver (Aurora), CO

ISM convenes procurement, finance, and supply leaders to address supplier performance, compliance, emissions, and risk. Official site: https://www.ismworld.org/events/conferences-and-events/annual-conference/

WERC — May 17–20, 2026 • Jacksonville, FL

WERC focuses on DC execution — labor, layout, slotting, safety, benchmarking, and continuous improvement. Official hub: https://werc.org/events/event_list.asp

Home Delivery World USA — May 20–21, 2026 • Nashville, TN

Home Delivery World covers parcel and heavy-goods delivery, returns, packaging, middle-mile coordination, and cost-to-serve. Official site: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/home-delivery-world/index.stm

ASCM CHAINge North America — September 29–30, 2026 • Long Beach, CA

CHAINge addresses planning maturity, S&OP, transformation governance, and workforce capability. Official site: https://na.chainge.events/

CSCMP EDGE 2026 — October 4–7, 2026 • Nashville, TN

EDGE provides a cross-functional forum across planning, sourcing, logistics, analytics, and leadership. Official hub: https://www.cscmpedge.org/website/81276/edge-2026/

Tier-1 Global Events

LogiMAT 2026 — March 24–26, 2026 • Stuttgart, Germany

LogiMAT is Europe’s primary intralogistics event covering automation, software, integration, and safety. Official site: https://www.logimat-messe.de/en

SiTL 2026 — March 31–April 2, 2026 • Paris, France

SiTL convenes freight, warehousing, multimodal, and sustainability actors with close proximity to EU regulatory developments. Official site: https://www.sitl.eu/en-gb.html

DELIVER Europe — June 3–4, 2026 • Amsterdam, Netherlands

DELIVER uses a scheduled 1:1 meeting format for retail and e-commerce logistics decision-makers and solution providers. Official site: https://www.deliver.events/europe

CeMAT Asia Ecosystem — 2026 regional editions

CeMAT APAC events present industrial logistics and automation under regional economics and integration norms. Overview: https://cematseasia.com

Oracle OTM / WMS — EMEA Regional Editions

Regional Oracle OTM/WMS events convene shippers and 3PLs aligning on transport and warehouse stacks. Link: https://www.oatug.org/otmsig/events

Large Vendor & Platform User Conferences

SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference — May 11–13, 2026 • Orlando, FL

Sapphire brings SAP customers and partners together across finance, procurement, analytics, AI, and supply chain applications, with ASUG community programs alongside. Official hub: https://www.sap.com/events/sapphire.html

Blue Yonder ICON — May 17–20, 2026 • San Diego, CA

ICON convenes users and partners across planning, WMS, and TMS for roadmaps and reference deployments. Official site: https://blueyonder.com/events/icon

Coupa Inspire — May 11–14, 2026 • Las Vegas, NV

Inspire centers on spend control, supplier performance, risk, compliance, and sustainability across procurement and finance stakeholders. Official site: https://inspire.coupa.com

Manhattan Momentum — May 18–21, 2026 • Las Vegas, NV

Momentum highlights WMS, TMS, and omni-order orchestration through product sessions and integrator casework. Event hub: https://www.manh.com/about-us/newsroom/events

Oracle AI World — October 26–29, 2026 • Las Vegas, NV

Oracle AI World addresses enterprise AI adoption across applications, data, and infrastructure. Official site: https://www.oracle.com/ai-world

NetSuite SuiteWorld — October 26–29, 2026 • Las Vegas, NV

SuiteWorld convenes NetSuite ERP customers — often mid-market operators — across finance, operations, and integration. Official site: https://www.netsuitesuiteworld.com/home.shtml

Taken together, these events provide a comprehensive view of how organizations are weighting cost, reliability, governance, labor, AI adoption, and compliance in the current operating environment. The seniority of attendees and the topics elevated to main stages often foreshadow structural shifts before they appear in formal plans or capital cycles. Dates and details may change; please verify using the official URLs listed above.