The State of Transportation Systems: TMS Lessons from 2025

Transportation management underwent steady but meaningful change in 2025. While dramatic innovation was limited, organizations made progress in modernization, connectivity, and decision support. The theme of the year was not transformation. It was alignment—aligning TMS capabilities with the realities of volatile markets, cost pressure, emissions requirements, and customer expectations for more reliable service.

As companies look toward 2026, the lessons of 2025 offer a clearer picture of how TMS platforms are evolving, where value is being created, and what operational constraints continue to limit performance.

Modernization Accelerated and Became More Practical

Organizations continued to migrate from legacy, on-premise systems toward cloud-native platforms. But 2025 marked a shift: modernization was not pursued for its own sake. Instead, companies moved strategically, often focusing modernization efforts on the most constrained, high-visibility transportation processes.

The winning modernization projects delivered:

Cleaner API connectivity for rates, tenders, and tracking

Modular configurations that avoided monolithic system redesign

Reduced onboarding time for carriers and brokers

Better data freshness across execution and visibility systems

Instead of implementing everything at once, most enterprises adopted incremental modernization—starting with visibility integration, rate automation, or fleet scheduling—and expanding gradually.

In 2026, modernization efforts will continue to focus on practical outcomes like reducing manual load, accelerating tender cycles, and improving ETA reliability rather than chasing sweeping transformations.

Continuous Insights Replaced Periodic Reporting

One of the most notable changes was the widespread adoption of continuous, event-driven transportation monitoring. Companies moved away from static weekly performance reviews toward ongoing visibility into network conditions.

The shift was driven by:

the rise of real-time visibility platforms

better quality location data

improved ETA prediction

more reliable carrier status updates

API-fed telemetry replacing batch uploads

Rather than planning once and reacting later, transportation teams used near-real-time insights to:

reroute shipments

adjust pickup windows

realign labor at docks

escalate exceptions before they reached the customer

This “continuous planning” model reduced the latency between data, interpretation, and action.

In 2026, continuous insights will become standard. Static reporting will remain important for strategic planning, but day-to-day operations will revolve around dynamic decision cycles supported by live data.

AI Provided Targeted, Not Transformational, Wins

AI added value in transportation, but only in narrow, well-defined workflows. The strongest results came from AI’s ability to help evaluate alternates and reduce manual decision time.

Routing and Contingency Recommendations

AI helped planners identify viable alternates during:

weather disruptions

port congestion

driver shortages

regional bottlenecks

sudden capacity changes

These recommendations did not replace planning expertise. They accelerated it. AI functioned as a scenario generator—offering options that humans could refine.

Load Matching and Asset Utilization

AI improved load matching for private and dedicated fleets by analyzing:

empty miles

driver hours

backhaul opportunities

dock availability

These gains helped companies squeeze more productivity from constrained assets.

Exception Prioritization

AI helped reduce noise in exception handling by:

filtering out low-impact alerts

grouping related exceptions

identifying root causes

recommending the best corrective action

In 2026, AI will integrate more deeply into TMS workflows, but its role will remain decision support—not autonomy.

API Integration Emerged as a Competitive Advantage

EDI still dominates transportation, but it showed clear limitations in 2025. Delays in status updates, inconsistent message quality, and slow onboarding pushed companies toward API-first connectivity.

Carriers with strong APIs gained share in:

live tracking

instant rate shopping

automated tender acceptance

more granular status updates

lane-specific performance scoring

Shippers discovered that API-enabled carriers delivered faster, more accurate insights and fewer manual interventions.

In 2026, the shift will continue. EDI will remain for large carriers and structured freight networks, but APIs will power high-volume, time-sensitive, and cross-border operations.

Carbon-Aware Planning Began Its Move Into Execution

Sustainability efforts shifted from reporting to operational decision-making. Transportation teams began using emissions as a planning variable.

Companies applied emissions scoring to:

mode selection

carrier procurement

consolidation decisions

routing choices

lane prioritization

Some organizations used TMS enhancements to compare emissions intensity between alternates during routing decisions.

Early adopters discovered that carbon efficiency often aligned with cost and reliability. Efficient lanes tended to be:

better utilized

more predictable

more consistent in transit times

In 2026, carbon-aware routing will expand as regulators tighten expectations and customer requirements evolve.

Planning Cycles Compressed Under Persistent Volatility

Transportation volatility—capacity swings, geopolitical shifts, weather disruptions, and rising energy costs—forced companies to shorten planning cycles.

Teams moved from:

quarterly → monthly carrier scorecards

weekly → daily lane performance checks

static → rolling forecasts

annual → quarterly bid refreshes for variable lanes

This shift required better tools, better data, and better coordination across planning, procurement, and execution.

In 2026, planning cadence will continue to compress as continuous planning becomes the norm.

Visibility Data Became More Actionable

Visibility tools matured in 2025. The strongest improvements included:

more accurate ETAs

simplified exception categories

more reliable location data

better integrations with telematics providers

higher consistency in stop-level information

Companies used this improved data to:

reduce detention

schedule labor more accurately

improve dock turn times

respond earlier to late pickups or missed connections

In 2026, visibility platforms will integrate deeper with TMS systems so planners can adjust execution directly from the exception screen.

Key Constraints That Persisted

Despite progress, several structural issues remained unresolved:

carrier fragmentation

inconsistent small-carrier data quality

limited multimodal synchronization

slow customs processes in certain regions

capacity uncertainty tied to extreme weather

energy price volatility

Technology softened these constraints but did not eliminate them.

What 2026 Will Require

Companies that want to improve transportation performance in 2026 will need to:

strengthen integration discipline

adopt real-time carrier connectivity

incorporate emissions and energy variables

improve scenario modeling

refine carrier scorecards

build continuous planning behaviors

embed AI into exception and routing workflows

The organizations that succeed will treat the TMS as an active operations platform, not a passive system of record.

Final Takeaway

TMS evolution in 2025 was steady and practical. The systems that delivered the most value improved connectivity, reduced latency, and made planning more responsive. In 2026, transportation management will center on real-time coordination, AI-assisted decisions, and cleaner integration across the entire planning-to-execution spectrum. The companies that modernize incrementally, rather than overhaul everything at once, will see the strongest and most reliable gains.