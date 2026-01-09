Global Supply Chain & Logistics News January 5th – 8th 2026

From executive leadership shifts to multi-billion dollar energy investments, this week’s supply chain round-up is defined by strategic moves aimed at long-term stability. This roundup covers the appointment of Razat Gaurav as the new CEO of Kinaxis and Bentley Systems’ expansion into AI-driven asset analytics through key acquisitions. We also examine significant policy shifts, including the one-year postponement of furniture tariffs and a $2.7 billion federal investment into the nuclear fuel supply chain. Finally, we look toward the future of manufacturing as Boston Dynamics and Hyundai prepare to bring the Atlas humanoid robot to the factory floor.

This week’s news:

Bentley Systems Acquires Talon Aerolytics and Pointivo Technology for Asset Analytics Leadership

Bentley Systems acquired the infrastructure engineering software company and today announced the acquisitions of Talon Aerolytics and the technology and technical expertise of Pointivo. These acquisitions, which closed in December, significantly strengthen Bentley’s Asset Analytics portfolio, which applies digital twins and AI to help owner-operators improve asset performance and resilience across infrastructure sectors. Bentley Asset Analytics includes OpenTower iQ for telecommunication towers and Blyncsy for road networks. The new acquisitions extend Bentley’s offerings in both telecommunications and electric utilities, enabling integrated digital workflows that support global 5G deployments and grid modernization. As next-generation networks and electrification imperatives drive unprecedented demand, these capabilities empower infrastructure owners to digitize, analyze, and optimize assets at scale.

Kinaxis Appoints Razat Gaurav as New CEO

Kinaxis announced on January 8th the appointment of Razat Gaurav as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 12, 2026. After a rigorous search, the Board selected Razat to lead the company as CEO,” said Bob Courteau, Interim CEO and Board Chair at Kinaxis. “Razat’s twenty-five years of experience in supply chain solutions, his proven track record in advancing innovation-driven growth, and his passion for developing high-performing cultures make him uniquely qualified for this role. The Board looks forward to supporting Razat as he leads Kinaxis to the next phase of growth and success.”Gaurav has an established track record of building and scaling global organizations in high-growth markets. He was the former CEO of both Planview and LLamasoft and previously held senior roles at Blue Yonder and i2 Technologies. He is also a board member at SPS Commerce, a publicly traded SaaS company helping businesses exchange data, automate processes, and run more efficient supply chains.

Trump Postpones Higher Tariffs on Wood Products for 1 year

Tariff hikes of up to 50 percent on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities were due to take effect Jan. 1. President Donald Trump on Wednesday delayed for one year planned tariff hikes on imports of upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, another in a series of trade policy walk-backs as the White House tries to address cost-of-living concerns. Trump signed the proclamation postponing the tariffs late Wednesday night, hours before they were due to take effect Jan. 1. The president initially raised the duties in a September proclamation following a Commerce Department investigation into the security implications of imports of timber, lumber, and derivative wood products. The administration concluded that those imports threaten the domestic industry and national security

Energy Department Makes $2.7 Billion Bet on Nuclear Reactor Fuel Supply Chain

The U.S. Department of Energy has allocated $2.7 billion to developing a supply chain for nuclear reactor fuel. The U.S. Department of Energy has allocated $2.7 billion to developing a supply chain for nuclear reactor fuel. The department announced contracts for three reactor fuel companies on Monday in an effort to undercut Russia’s dominance in the market for advanced reactor fuel. The funding comes as electricity demand increases and federal policy shifts away from renewable energy development. The Trump administration is betting on a larger role for nuclear power in America’s energy future. But the U.S. relies heavily on imported fuel for its existing nuclear power plants, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration

Boston Dynamics and Hyundai Move Humanoid Robot to Factory Floor

The companies recently revealed a new, production-ready version of the Atlas humanoid robot, built to take on real jobs inside factories and supply chains. The idea is not to replace workers but to handle the physically demanding, repetitive tasks that are increasingly hard to fill. Atlas is a six-foot-tall, all-electric robot that walked and interacted on stage during Hyundai Motor Group’s CES presentation. Hyundai says it plans to begin using the robot in its own manufacturing operations as early as 2028. The robot is designed to move parts, support assembly lines, and operate in environments that can be tough on people. Hyundai says Atlas can lift about 110 pounds and work in both hot and cold conditions, which makes it a fit for factory floors rather than controlled lab settings.

