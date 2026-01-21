Energy in the Supply Chain Is No Longer an Overhead Issue

Energy has quietly moved from the background of supply chain operations to the foreground. What was once treated as a fixed overhead cost is now a variable that directly shapes network design, risk exposure, and day-to-day performance. Rising prices, grid instability, decarbonization requirements, and geopolitical pressures have made energy a constraint that can no longer be optimized in isolation.

For supply chain leaders, this shift changes the nature of many decisions. Transportation routing, warehouse location, inventory buffering, and sourcing strategies are increasingly influenced by energy availability and volatility. In some cases, energy constraints are becoming the limiting factor, not labor or capacity.

Our latest guide, Energy in the Supply Chain, looks at how energy flows through production, transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment—and why visibility into those flows matters. Rather than focusing on technology for its own sake, the report frames energy as an operational variable that must be managed deliberately if networks are going to remain resilient and cost-effective.

You can download the full guide here:

Download: Energy in the Supply Chain – Designing Networks that Optimize Consumption, Withstand Volatility, and Adapt to a Changing Energy Landscape