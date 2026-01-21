Why Sustainability in the Supply Chain Is a Design Problem

Sustainability discussions in supply chains often center on reporting, targets, and compliance. While those elements matter, they don’t address the underlying issue: sustainability is fundamentally a design problem. It reflects how networks are structured, how decisions are made under pressure, and how resources, energy, and data move through the system.

Supply chains that are fragile under disruption tend to be fragile environmentally as well. Excess inventory, rushed transportation, and reactive sourcing decisions often increase emissions and waste. By contrast, networks designed for resilience—those that anticipate risk and adapt smoothly—tend to perform better on sustainability metrics as a consequence, not an afterthought.

Our new guide, Sustainability in the Supply Chain, treats sustainability as a structural capability rather than a side initiative. It explores how transparency, digitalization, and systems-level thinking can reduce environmental impact while improving operational resilience and long-term performance.

You can download the full guide here:

Download: Sustainability in the Supply Chain – Building Networks that Reduce Impact, Endure Disruption, and Adapt Over Time