Supply Chain and Logistics News January 19th-22nd 2026

This week’s supply chain and logistics news highlights how geopolitical instability remains the primary risk to global supply chains. The European Union voted to suspend the previously agreed-upon trade pact with the U.S. due to the ongoing campaign to annex Greenland. Canada and China have outlined initial steps toward building a strategic trade partnership, starting with reducing Chinese EV imports and removing tariffs on several Canadian exports. The yogurt company Danone has approved a $4m maufacturing expansion project, and the USPS has opened bidding for last-mile delivery services.

Your Top Supply Chain and Logistics News for the Week:

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted to indefinitely suspend a trade pact made with the Trump administration last August. This is in response to the Trump administration’s campaign to annex Greenland. The framework’s terms would have limited tariffs on EU imports to 15%, while the bloc would remove levies on U.S. industrial products and provide preferential market access for a range of U.S. food exports. The deal also included a 15% levy on EU cars and autoparts, with the countries agreeing to cooperate on automobile standards. The vote came just a few days after Trump posted on social media that he would impose new tariffs on six EU nations (Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland), as well as the U.K. and Norway, until a deal was reached for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. Trump said the 10% tariff would begin Feb. 1 and increase to 25% in June, although official documentation has not been published. Bernd Lange from the Parliament’s International Trade Committee stated “that they were left with no alternative but to suspend work on the two Turnberry legislative proposals until the US decides to re-engage on a path of cooperation rather than confrontation.”

Schneider Electric has launched **Resource Advisor+**, an energy and sustainability intelligence platform designed to help enterprises move beyond fragmented tools and siloed data toward coordinated, execution‑oriented sustainability programs. Introduced through Schneider Electric’s SE Advisory Services organization, the platform brings together emissions management, energy performance, supply‑chain sustainability, climate risk, and reporting within a single ecosystem. At its core is **Sera**, an AI agent that leverages Schneider Electric’s proprietary advisory intelligence—built from decades of consulting experience—to translate complex datasets into actionable recommendations grounded in real‑world operational constraints. The initial release includes Carbon Performance capabilities for Scope 1–3 emissions tracking and scenario modeling, and a Supply Chain module (formerly Zeigo Hub) focused on engaging suppliers at scale to drive Scope 3 decarbonization, with additional climate risk, compliance, and energy efficiency products planned.

Danone is investing $4 million to expand its Fort Worth, Texas, production facility to meet surging consumer demand for high-protein yogurt, a trend fueled in part by the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications. This project, slated for completion by September 2026, follows a similar capacity upgrade at the company’s Ohio plant and aims to alleviate ongoing supply constraints that have hindered product innovation. By scaling up operations for core brands like Danimals and Activia, Danone is strategically positioning its supply chain to capitalize on a shift toward nutrient-dense, portion-controlled foods while stabilizing its North American volume growth.

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney has established a landmark strategic partnership between Canada and China, prioritizing economic resilience through integrated trade and manufacturing. The most significant impact lies in the automotive and agricultural sectors; Canada will lower tariffs to 6.1% for up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to encourage domestic joint-venture manufacturing, while China is set to slash tariffs on Canadian canola seed from 85% to 15% by March 2026. This agreement, which also targets a 50% increase in Canadian exports to China by 2030, signals a major shift toward stabilized trans-Pacific logistics and deeper cooperation in clean energy and agri-food procurement.

The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new bidding website that allows shippers to reserve last-mile capacity at over 18,000 destination delivery units and 170 local processing centers. By enabling customers to propose their own pricing, volume, and tender times, the agency aims to open up its final-mile infrastructure to a broader range of shippers beyond traditional package consolidators. This competitive bidding process, which is expected to see service commence in the third quarter of 2026, offers businesses a strategic lever for achieving same-day or next-day delivery speeds while helping the Postal Service stabilize its financial outlook through better-priced capacity.

