Contribute to Logistics & Supply Chain Research That Actually Gets Used

Most supply chain research never leaves the PDF.

It gets downloaded, skimmed, forwarded once, and quietly forgotten.

At Logistics Viewpoints, we’re deliberately building something different.

Our research platform is designed to surface practical intelligence—analysis that operators, technologists, and senior leaders can actually use to make decisions about cost, service, resilience, and risk. That only works when research reflects what’s happening in real networks, real implementations, and real market transitions.

That’s why we invite qualified contributors to participate directly in our logistics and supply chain research programs.

What We’re Looking For

We collaborate with contributors who have first-hand visibility into how supply chains are changing, including:

Technology providers with insight into emerging architectures, deployments, and performance tradeoffs

Practitioners operating complex logistics, manufacturing, or distribution networks

Consultants and integrators working inside transformation programs

Researchers with data-driven perspectives on supply chain performance, resilience, or sustainability

This is not sponsored content and it’s not marketing copy.

Contributions are structured, reviewed, and used as inputs into independent analyst research, including:

White papers

Market analysis

Technology assessments

Executive briefings

Educational content used by senior decision-makers

How Contributions Are Used

When you contribute, your input may help inform:

How emerging technologies are framed and evaluated

Which use cases gain traction (and which don’t)

How buyers understand implementation risk and readiness

Where the market is actually moving versus where it’s being marketed

Contributors gain visibility into how analysts think about market structure, adoption curves, and operational reality—without turning the process into a sales exercise.

What This Is Not

To be explicit, this program is not:

A pay-to-play content submission

A press release channel

A product pitch disguised as research

A generic “guest post” opportunity

The goal is signal, not noise.

Who Should Consider Contributing

You should consider contributing if you:

Have insight that would help a supply chain leader make a better decision

Want your perspective reflected accurately in independent research

Care about advancing how the industry understands real-world logistics complexity

Are comfortable engaging in structured, analyst-led conversations

Call to Action

If you believe your experience, data, or perspective would materially improve supply chain research quality, we want to hear from you.

👉 Start the contribution process here:

https://logisticsviewpoints.com/contribute-to-logistics-supply-chain-research/

A brief submission is all it takes to begin the conversation. We’ll follow up only if there’s a clear research fit.

The best research is built with the people closest to the work.