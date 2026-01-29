The New Frontier of Operations and Supply Chain: AI, Resilience, and Intelligence

Global supply chains are currently grappling with multiple pressures, including geopolitical instability, rising costs, shifting customer expectations, climate-related disasters, and ongoing disruption. However, the past three years have ushered in a new age of automation, fueled by significant advancements in AI, advanced analytics, and connected intelligence. While supply chain solution providers have a long history of utilizing automation and analytics, the critical question remains: How are they supporting their customers as global supply chains remain in a constant state of chaos?

At the 30th annual ARC Advisory Groups Leadership Forum on February 10th at 4 pm (Track 4), I am leading a 90-minute session dedicated to discussing the most pressing topics in the Supply Chain Industry. The session will feature an esteemed panel of industry leaders and include a presentation from the VP of Global Supply Chain at Avantor, an American Pharmaceutical and Chemical company.

Attendees will engage in a vital conversation with industry professionals, exploring solutions to the most pressing issues their customers face.

Key discussion points will cover how leaders are:

Leveraging AI and Decision Intelligence for enhanced forecasting and planning.

Building resilient supplier networks.

Optimizing logistics operations.

Waste prevention through smarter procurement.

Preparing their workforce for this new technological era.

Featured Companies:

Aera Technology is the leader in Decision Intelligence, delivering a cloud-based platform that digitizes, augments, and automates decision-making for the world’s largest enterprises. Powered by the Aera Decision Cloud™, its agentic AI continuously senses changes across demand, supply, and operations—recommending and executing real-time actions that improve agility and reduce waste. By shifting organizations from planning‑centric to decision‑centric operating models, Aera enables truly “self‑driving” supply chains capable of adapting instantly to global volatility.

Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a global provider of mission‑critical products and services for biopharma, healthcare, education, government, and advanced technologies. Serving customers in more than 180 countries, Avantor manages one of the most complex supply networks in the life sciences industry—ensuring the reliable delivery of high‑purity chemicals, lab essentials, and specialized equipment. Their commitment to “setting science in motion” is supported by a highly orchestrated logistics backbone and advanced analytics that accelerate scientific discovery and large‑scale manufacturing worldwide.

Datex empowers 3PLs to retain workers, delight customers, and win more business through a modern, task‑centric warehouse management platform. Its architecture automatically captures all warehouse activity—eliminating revenue leakage, improving accuracy, and strengthening visibility and compliance from FDA to DSCSA to GxP. Built on Datex Studio, a low‑code environment, the platform lets operations teams tailor workflows through configuration instead of custom development. The result: rapid onboarding, flexible customer‑specific processes, and the ability to scale efficiently through automation rather than hiring.

Open Sky Group is a global specialist in supply chain execution technology and partners with many major supply chain vendors. Known for its pioneering no‑modifications approach and agile implementation methodology, Open Sky Group helps organizations deploy and optimize supply chain systems faster and with less risk. By improving real‑time visibility and operational efficiency, Open Sky Group enables manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs to transform their distribution networks into strategic, resilient assets.

If you’re interested in attending this session, join us at 4 pm in Track 4 (Oceans 11) on Tuesday, February 10th. Want to ask a question or raise a topic? Email me them at gsimon@arcweb.com.