Alabama Department of Transportation Enhances Performance-Based Budgeting with Bentley Systems’ AI-Powered Blyncsy Solution

ALDOT leverages Blyncsy to improve statewide asset surveys and strengthen data-driven maintenance planning

EXTON, Pa., February 5, 2026 — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is using Bentley’s Blyncsy solution to enhance its existing performance-based budgeting process for highway maintenance. ALDOT adopted a performance-based budgeting model more than 15 years ago and continues to refine its implementation to ensure maintenance funds are allocated based on objective, data-driven insights.

Historically, collecting asset condition data across Alabama’s 11,000 miles of roadway network has required significant manual effort and resources. While ALDOT has long employed a data-driven statewide survey, traditional methods, such as manual inspections, are labor-intensive and can introduce inconsistencies. To improve efficiency and accuracy, ALDOT is incorporating Blyncsy’s automated AI analytics into its established process, providing a faster and more consistent assessment of specific designated roadway assets.

Blyncsy, part of Bentley’s Asset Analytics portfolio, uses crowdsourced high-resolution dash camera imagery from vehicles and applies AI to automatically analyze roadway conditions. This provides a consistent, empirical assessment of critical assets, such as guardrails and signage to name a few, across the entire roadway network. A previous pilot project demonstrated that Blyncsy’s AI models achieved 97% accuracy, providing the reliable data foundation required for precise financial planning.

“To strengthen our performance-based budgeting, we need consistent, quantified data to produce condition assessments across all districts,” said Morgan Musick, Assistant Maintenance Management Engineer at ALDOT. “Bentley’s Blyncsy solution helps us enhance our existing statewide survey by automating certain asset inspections. This technology helps to give us an objective snapshot of our roadway network, enabling us to adjust budgets based on actual asset conditions and ensure funding goes to appropriate maintenance activities in order to better reach a target Level of Service for each asset.”

Mark Pittman, senior director of Transportation AI at Bentley Systems, added, “The future of infrastructure asset management depends on making financial decisions based on empirical evidence rather than historical precedent. By integrating AI-powered asset inspection into its performance-based budgeting process, ALDOT is setting a new standard for data-driven infrastructure planning.”

