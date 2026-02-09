Why Supply Chain Execution Is a Top Issue Heading into the ARC Industry Leadership Forum

As this year’s ARC Industry Leadership Forum approaches, conversations with supply chain and logistics leaders point to a familiar concern: execution remains uneven, despite years of investment in systems and tools.

Most organizations have already deployed the platforms they intended to implement over the past decade. ERP upgrades are largely complete. Transportation and warehouse management systems are in place. Planning tools and analytics platforms are widely used. Yet performance still varies significantly across sites, regions, and product lines.

In early discussions, several executives described the same pattern. The systems exist, but teams continue to rely on manual coordination to keep operations moving. Exceptions are handled through email, meetings, and spreadsheets rather than flowing cleanly through integrated processes. The result is workable, but fragile.

The underlying issue is not technical capability. It is absorption. Complexity has accumulated over time without a corresponding simplification of operating models. Systems that were expected to integrate seamlessly often require workarounds to function day to day.

Operational variability adds further pressure. Raw material quality fluctuates. Energy supply is less predictable. Demand signals arrive later than planning cycles would prefer. Under these conditions, static assumptions and rigid workflows become difficult to sustain.

Heading into the Forum, the focus is less on adding new technology and more on execution discipline. Leaders are asking how much variability can realistically be reduced, and whether progress now depends more on stabilizing existing systems than on deploying additional ones.