ARC Forum Day One: Why Assisted Supply Chain Operations Are Reaching Their Limits

Day one discussions highlighted a reality many organizations are already experiencing: assisted supply chain operations have delivered benefits, but they are reaching practical limits.

Decision support systems and analytics platforms have improved visibility across planning and execution. Alerts surface faster. Recommendations are more informed. However, translating insight into action often remains slow. Decisions stall as they move across functions with different priorities, assumptions, and timelines.

In one example shared informally, a disruption was identified quickly, but resolution took hours because multiple teams interpreted the situation differently. The information was available, but coordination lagged.

Visibility alone does not produce alignment. When planning, execution, and response operate on different clocks, human intervention becomes the bottleneck. The issue is not the quality of the recommendation, but the organization’s ability to act on it consistently.

Several practitioners noted that layering advanced algorithms on top of inconsistent execution can increase friction. The calculations themselves are rarely disputed. The concern is whether the operating environment can support the actions being recommended.

The takeaway from day one is not that assisted operations have failed. Rather, their limits are now clear. Moving beyond them will require stronger foundations than many organizations currently have in place.