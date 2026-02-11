ARC Forum Day Two: Why Supply Chain Coordination Matters More Than Optimization

By the second day, attention shifted from individual technologies to how decisions interact across the supply chain.

Many organizations have already optimized local functions with reasonable success. Transportation routes are efficient. Inventory targets are analytically justified. Production schedules are well modeled. Despite this, overall performance often remains inconsistent.

In multiple discussions, similar scenarios emerged. Planning decisions that appeared optimal on paper created congestion or rework once execution constraints were applied. Each function performed well within its scope, yet the system struggled as a whole.

Coordination emerged as the central challenge. Integrated planning is not simply a software feature. It depends on shared assumptions, aligned incentives, and consistent data definitions across functions. Without these, optimization remains local and fragile.

One observation surfaced repeatedly: analytics capabilities are widely available, but alignment is not. Organizations often have the information they need, but lack a common operating rhythm to act on it.

Day two reinforced that the next phase of improvement will come from synchronizing decisions across planning and execution, rather than refining algorithms in isolation.