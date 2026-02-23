The Technology Gap: Why Supply Chain Execution Still Isn’t Fully Connected Yet

Supply chain leaders aren’t debating whether to modernize. They are debating whether their current architecture can support modernization without breaking everything around it.

That’s the real technology gap.

It’s not ambition. It’s not budget. It’s architecture.

Execution systems were built to optimize within domains. Order management. Warehouse management. Transportation management. Each performs well inside its own boundaries. But none were designed to coordinate decisions across systems as conditions change in real time.

In today’s environment, that limitation is costly.

The architecture problem no one designed for

When a disruption hits, each system responds locally.

When a truck runs late, the TMS flags a delay and suggests a new ETA. But the warehouse labor plan doesn’t automatically adjust. Dock schedules aren’t rebalanced. Order promises aren’t re-evaluated. Each system responds correctly within its domain, yet by the time the impact is understood end-to-end, the organization is already in exception mode: calls, spreadsheets, workarounds, and expedited decisions.

That’s not an execution failure. It’s an integration and architecture failure.

Connected execution enables coordinated workflows and synchronized decisions across order, warehouse and transportation operations, so execution can coordinate across systems when disruptions occur or conditions change.

Connected execution is more than just visibility. It is the difference between seeing a disruption and coordinating the response across systems, not after the fact, but as the disruption unfolds.

What the data reveals

According to the recently released Supply Chain Execution Readiness Report, U.S. supply chain leaders revealed the two biggest barriers to adopting advanced, modern supply chain execution technology are:

(69%) data quality and integration complexity.

(63%) legacy systems and technical debt.

That’s why investment intent is strong. The top strategic priorities influencing where organizations make technology investments are operational efficiency (72%), cost reduction (54%) and business growth (47%). And 59% plan to increase spending on supply chain execution solutions over the next 12 months. The constraint is not willingness to invest. It’s whether existing architectures can support connected execution.

The buying criteria has changed

When asked what they require when sourcing supply chain execution solutions, supply chain leaders prioritized these technology features equally:

Real-time visibility (89%)

Scalability (88%)

Pricing and Total Cost of Ownership (88%)

Ease of implementation and deployment (87%)

Interoperability and integration between systems (86%)

This signals a clear preference for execution environments that reflect real-time data, deliver quick time to value and connect across functions, rather than isolated point solutions optimized for individual domains.

How to get connected without rip-and-replace

Connected execution does not require replacing every core system. It requires modernizing the seams where handoffs or decisions are made. Three practical steps can guide the transition:

Map the hand-offs that drive firefighting. Where do decisions get stuck, duplicated or delayed? Which hand-offs create recurring disruption management and manual escalation? This pinpoints where connected execution will deliver the biggest and fastest impact.

Where do decisions get stuck, duplicated or delayed? Which hand-offs create recurring disruption management and manual escalation? This pinpoints where connected execution will deliver the biggest and fastest impact. Prioritize modular, interoperable architecture. Look for solutions that can integrate within your existing environments and scale incrementally. This keeps costs predictable, reduces deployment risk and allows you to modernize without replacing every core system at once.

Look for solutions that can integrate within your existing environments and scale incrementally. This keeps costs predictable, reduces deployment risk and allows you to modernize without replacing every core system at once. Choose solutions that enable coordination, not just reporting. Prioritize shared workflows and cross-system decision support that helps teams act consistently across systems, rather than tools that only surface insights and alerts.

Closing the technology gap

The next competitive divide in supply chain performance will not be visibility. It will be coordination. Execution advantage now depends on how quickly organizations can sense change, align decisions across systems, and act without manual reconciliation.

Connected execution is the foundation for speed and resilience because it builds an execution environment where data, workflows and decisions can move across OMS, WMS and TMS with minimal friction.

Start where the friction is highest: the hand-offs that create recurring firefighting. Then modernize intentionally, prioritizing modular interoperability, fast time to value, and solutions that coordinate decisions across systems, not just report on them. As those seams close, execution becomes easier to manage, disruptions become easier to contain, and teams regain capacity to focus on high-impact exceptions instead of routine reconciliation.

By Richard Stewart, Executive Vice President, Product and Industry Strategy, Infios