Supply Chain and Logistics News February 23rd- 26th 2026

This week’s supply chain landscape is defined by a massive push to bridge the gap between having data and actually using it. From the high-stakes legal battle over billion-dollar tariffs to a radical AI-driven workforce restructuring at WiseTech Global, the industry is moving past simple visibility toward a period of high-consequence execution. Whether it is the Supreme Court’s intervention in trade policy or the operationalization of decision intelligence showcased at the 30th Annual ARC Forum, the recurring theme is clear: the next competitive advantage belongs to those who can synchronize their technology, their inventory, and their legal strategies in real time. In this edition, we break down the four critical shifts—architectural, legal, operational, and structural—shaping the final days of February 2026.

Your News for the Week:

The Technology Gap: Why Supply Chain Execution Still Isn’t Fully Connected Yet

Richard Stewart of Infios argues that the primary technology gap in modern supply chain execution is not a lack of ambition or budget, but rather an architectural failure. Most existing systems, such as WMS and TMS, are designed to optimize within their own silos, leaving a critical disconnect during real-time disruptions where manual workarounds and spreadsheets are still required to coordinate responses. Citing the Supply Chain Execution Readiness Report, Richard highlights that 69% of leaders struggle with data quality and integration, driving a shift in buying criteria toward interoperability and real-time visibility. Ultimately, Richard suggests that the next competitive advantage will belong to organizations that move beyond simple visibility toward “connected execution,” prioritizing modular architectures that synchronize decisions across the entire operational landscape rather than just reporting on them.

FedEx sues the US Government, seeking a full refund over Trump Tariffs

FedEx has officially filed a lawsuit against the US government, seeking a full refund for duties paid under the Trump administration’s recent tariff policies. The move follows a landmark 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that found the president overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to bypass Congress’s sole power to levy taxes. While the court’s decision stopped the specific enforcement mechanism, it left the status of the estimated $175 billion already collected in limbo. As the first major carrier to seek reimbursement, FedEx’s legal challenge could set a precedent that could affect the logistics industry and thousands of other importers currently navigating a volatile trade environment.

From Hidden Inventory to Returns Recovery: Exposing Operational Blind Spots

Hiu Wai Loh sheds light on the hidden inventory crisis and the costly returns black hole that plagues supply chains long after peak season ends. The research reveals that a staggering number of organizations suffer from fragmented data, leading to false stockouts and millions of dollars trapped in reverse logistics limbo. To overcome these operational blind spots, the author argues that companies must tear down silos and adopt a unified, real-time inventory model. By leveraging AI-driven smart disposition, businesses can efficiently route returns to their most profitable next destination, transforming a traditional cost center into a powerful engine for full-price recovery and year-round agility.

How Avantor and Aera Technology Are Operationalizing Decision Intelligence, Insights from ARC Advisory Group’s 30th Leadership Forum

Avantor and Aera Technology were present at the 30th Annual ARC Forum and presented on how they are operationalizing Decision Intelligence. They explore how modern supply chains are navigating the paradox of increasing global disruptions alongside record-breaking operational efficiency. By highlighting a case study from Avantor, the presentation demonstrated how Decision Intelligence (DI) can move beyond theoretical AI to automate thousands of routine daily decisions, such as stock rebalancing and purchase order prioritization. The key takeaway from the ARC Advisory Group’s 30th Leadership Forum is that companies should focus on “change-ready” solutions that solve immediate, high-impact problems rather than waiting for perfect data or fully autonomous systems.

WiseTech Global Cutting 30% of Workforce in AI restructure:

WiseTech Global, the developer of the CargoWise platform, has announced a major two-year restructuring plan that will involve cutting approximately 2,000 jobs, or 29% of its global workforce. This strategic pivot aims to integrate artificial intelligence deeper into both its internal operations and its customer-facing software, which currently handles a massive 75% of global customs transaction data. The layoffs are expected to hit the company’s U.S. cloud division, E2open, particularly hard, with some reports suggesting cuts of up to 50% there. This move comes at a turbulent time for the Australian tech giant, as it seeks to regain investor confidence following a 68% drop in share price since late 2024 amid leadership controversies and shifting market dynamics.

