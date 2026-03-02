Hexagon Unveils “Octave” as Planned Software Spin-Off

Hexagon AB announced today the launch of a new brand, Octave, marking a key step in a planned spin-off of several of its software businesses. The proposed standalone entity would combine Hexagon’s Asset Lifecycle Intelligence (ALI) division with its Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial portfolio, alongside the Bricsys, ETQ, and Projectmates businesses.

The separation remains subject to board and shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, and other customary conditions.

If completed, the move would consolidate a broad industrial software portfolio spanning engineering design, construction management, asset performance management, geospatial intelligence, quality systems, and public safety solutions. Octave positions itself around delivering “intelligence at scale” across the full asset lifecycle – from design and build through operation and protection.

Market Implications

The announcement reflects a broader structural trend within industrial technology markets: separating software-centric businesses from diversified parent companies to sharpen focus, accelerate growth, and enhance strategic flexibility. Independent software platforms often gain clearer capital allocation priorities and more targeted product roadmaps.

Octave’s combined portfolio places it firmly in the asset lifecycle and infrastructure intelligence segment – an increasingly competitive space shaped by digital twins, industrial AI, lifecycle data integration, and operational resilience platforms.

By unifying Design, Build, Operate, and Protect capabilities under one structure, the entity would compete more directly with major industrial software providers pursuing end-to-end lifecycle orchestration strategies.

AI and Platform Strategy

Octave’s launch emphasizes domain-specific artificial intelligence embedded across its portfolio. While AI positioning has become ubiquitous in industrial software messaging, competitive differentiation will likely hinge on execution: depth of industry models, integration between engineering and operational data, and measurable performance outcomes in complex infrastructure environments.

As industrial organizations confront aging assets, cybersecurity exposure, regulatory complexity, and volatile supply conditions, software platforms capable of harmonizing engineering, operational, and safety data are increasingly strategic.

If the spin-off proceeds, Octave would emerge as a global industrial software provider with approximately 7,200 employees operating in 45 countries.

Logistics Viewpoints will continue to monitor developments as the separation process advances and further details on strategy, capitalization, and go-to-market positioning emerge.

Read the full release here: Octave Launches New Brand Built Around Unleashing Intelligence at Scale | Octave