Re-Architecting the Supply Chain: What Leaders Need to Know – The New Logistics Viewpoints

Today we relaunch Logistics Viewpoints as an institutional decision-support platform for supply chain technology leaders.

This is not a cosmetic redesign. It is a structural repositioning.

The site is now organized around decision-relevant domains that mirror how supply chains are actually designed, automated, capitalized, and governed. Planning. Transportation. Warehousing. Global Trade. AI. Data Architecture. Industrial Platforms. Risk. Sustainability.

No noise.

No trend chasing.

No volume for its own sake.

Our objective is clarity in consequential decisions — platform selection, automation strategy, AI architecture, market positioning, and capital allocation.

Explore the platform:

Home

https://logisticsviewpoints.com/

Research

https://logisticsviewpoints.com/research/

Topics

https://logisticsviewpoints.com/topics/

Logistics Viewpoints reflects the analytical discipline of ARC Advisory Group and is written for leaders who carry investment accountability.

When decisions carry operational or financial consequence, structured analyst engagement reduces risk and accelerates alignment.

Engage Analysts

https://logisticsviewpoints.com/engage-analysts/

Logistics Viewpoints is not designed to maximize clicks.

It is designed to improve decisions.

Independent. Structured. Decision-Focused.

— Jim Frazer