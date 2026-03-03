AWS Confirms Degraded Service in the Middle East

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed degraded service availability in its Middle East (UAE) cloud region following what the company described as a localized power issue impacting at least one availability zone.

According to AWS Service Health Dashboard communications, the Middle East (UAE) Region experienced elevated error rates and increased latency across multiple services. AWS advised customers to utilize unaffected availability zones within the region where possible, noting that instances operating in other zones remained functional. The company stated that restoration efforts were underway and that recovery could take multiple hours.

Separate reporting from Reuters indicated that objects struck an AWS data center facility in the United Arab Emirates, reportedly causing sparks and a fire. Power was shut down at the site as a precaution while the situation was addressed. Reuters further reported that AWS facilities in both the UAE and Bahrain were affected amid ongoing regional military activity.

AWS has not attributed the disruption to any specific actor. Its official communications have described the issue strictly in operational terms.

The incident occurred during a period of escalating military exchanges across parts of the Gulf region. The United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defense systems intercepted incoming missiles during the same time frame, and multiple Gulf states reported heightened defensive posture and activity.

For organizations operating mission-critical workloads in the UAE region, the event reinforces several structural realities:

Multi-availability-zone deployment is necessary but not sufficient if regional power infrastructure is compromised.

Cross-region replication remains the primary resilience strategy for geopolitical exposure.

Cloud concentration risk in single-region architectures can materially affect logistics, financial services, and energy operations in the Gulf corridor.

The disruption underscores a broader supply chain dependency: hyperscale cloud infrastructure is now embedded in transportation management systems, warehouse control systems, trade compliance platforms, and financial clearing networks across the region. A localized infrastructure incident can cascade quickly into operational latency across logistics and trade flows.

As discussed in ARC’s white paper, AI in the Supply Chain: Architecting the Future of Logistics with A2A, MCP, and Graph-Enhanced Reasoning, modern supply chains are increasingly dependent on networked intelligence layers operating across distributed cloud environments. Infrastructure resilience is therefore not just an IT concern but a core supply chain design consideration.

This remains a developing situation. Further updates will follow as additional information becomes available.