FourKites Launches Loft: AI Platform to Orchestrate Enterprise Systems with Real-World Intelligence

In February 2026, FourKites announced the launch of Loft, an AI orchestration platform designed to integrate internal enterprise data with external network intelligence. The move signals an expansion for FourKites, moving beyond traditional supply chain tracking into broader enterprise system orchestration, including ERP, CRM, and ITSM systems.

Core Architecture and Sophie

The platform is built around Sophie, an AI developer agent. Unlike traditional automation tools that require extensive manual coding, Sophie is designed to convert operational requirements submitted in natural language into production-ready workflows. This capability aims to reduce the deployment cycle from months to days and mitigate the ongoing maintenance burden typical of large-scale AI implementations.

Loft introduces Agent Operating Procedures (AOPs), which function as a system of record for AI decision-making. By capturing the reasoning and context behind automated actions such as resolving purchase order mismatches or managing warehouse capacity, the platform attempts to preserve organizational knowledge that is frequently lost in unstructured communication channels like email or Slack.

The Role of External Intelligence

A primary differentiator of the Loft platform is its integration with the FourKites Intelligent Network. The system draws on real-time data from over 500,000 trading partners and millions of daily events. This addresses a common limitation in traditional enterprises where models are typically restricted to a company’s internal data set.

By incorporating external factors such as real-time supplier performance or global manufacturing disruptions, the platform aims to provide agents with the context necessary for more accurate autonomous decision-making. Leveraging Fourkites network data to inform internal decision-making delivered by the agent Sophie.

Strategic Market Positioning

Loft serves as the foundation for the company’s existing Digital Workforce, which includes specialized agents for logistics (Tracy), supplier collaboration (Sam), and scheduling (Alan).

By enabling custom agent development across multiple business functions, FourKites is moving toward a model of “autonomous orchestration.” For organizations currently managing fragmented systems with manual spreadsheets and email chains, Loft represents a shift toward a consolidated, AI-driven operational layer that bridges the gap between internal systems and external market realities.