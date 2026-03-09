AI in the Supply Chain: Building Intelligent, Adaptive, and Resilient Logistics Systems

ARC Advisory Group Webinar with Jim Frazer –

Artificial intelligence is transforming supply chains from static planning systems into adaptive networks that can perceive disruptions, reason across complex logistics environments, and respond in real time.

In this ARC Advisory Group webinar, Jim Frazer examines how AI is becoming a foundational operating layer for modern supply chain systems. Rather than replacing traditional platforms such as ERP, WMS, or TMS, AI augments them by enabling real-time awareness, dynamic optimization, and more informed decision-making across global logistics networks.

This session explores the architectural and operational shifts required to build intelligent supply chains capable of navigating increasing volatility in global markets.

AI in the Supply Chain: Architecting the Future of Logistics with A2A, MCP, and Graph-Enhanced Reasoning

This ARC Advisory Group research report provides a structured executive guide to building the next generation of AI-enabled supply chain systems.

The white paper explains how emerging AI architectures are transforming logistics from linear, rule-based processes into intelligent systems capable of continuous adaptation.

Download the Executive White Paper

Executive Summary

Artificial intelligence is becoming the operating layer of modern supply chains. This research explains four structural shifts reshaping logistics systems and supply chain decision-making.

AI as an Operating Layer

Artificial intelligence augments traditional ERP, WMS, and TMS systems by introducing predictive reasoning, dynamic optimization, and continuous learning capabilities.

Agent-to-Agent Coordination

Autonomous systems can communicate and coordinate across supply chain functions, accelerating decision cycles and improving responses to disruptions.

Context-Aware Decision Systems

Persistent context frameworks allow AI systems to retain operational history, improving forecasting accuracy and enabling more informed planning decisions.

Network-Level Intelligence

Graph-based reasoning allows organizations to understand complex dependencies across suppliers, transportation networks, distribution centers, and products.

Watch the Webinar

This ARC Advisory Group webinar explains how artificial intelligence is reshaping logistics systems and enabling more adaptive supply chain operations.

What You’ll Learn

The New Operating Reality

How geopolitical disruption, energy volatility, and global complexity are reshaping supply chain strategy.

From Rule-Based Systems to Learning Systems

Why traditional automation struggles with disruption—and how AI adapts through continuous learning and predictive modeling.

AI as a Structural Layer in Logistics

How perception, reasoning, and adaptive optimization are redefining planning and execution.

Real-Time Optimization in Practice

Examples of AI-driven routing, sourcing strategies, and inventory balancing across logistics networks.

Operational Visibility and Exception Management

Why supply chain performance increasingly depends on detecting and resolving disruptions in real time.

Human–AI Collaboration

How intelligent systems and human expertise combine to produce better operational decisions and governance.

Key Takeaways

• Artificial intelligence represents a structural shift in supply chain operations.

• The most resilient supply chains will be the most aware.

• Human-AI collaboration produces stronger operational decisions than either alone.

• Modernizing the digital backbone of supply chain systems is now a competitive requirement.

AI in the Supply Chain: Architecting the Future of Logistics

The ARC Advisory Group white paper provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging architecture of AI-enabled supply chains, including:

• Agent-to-Agent communication frameworks for autonomous coordination

• Model Context Protocol for AI memory and continuity

• Retrieval-Augmented Generation for grounded decision support

• Graph-based reasoning for network-level supply chain intelligence

• Data harmonization as the foundation for reliable AI insights

Download the full research report to explore how connected intelligence is reshaping the next generation of logistics systems.

Download the White Paper

About This Research

This webinar is based on ARC Advisory Group research examining how artificial intelligence is transforming supply chain operations across manufacturing, logistics, and global trade networks.

ARC analysts work directly with supply chain technology vendors and enterprise operators to evaluate emerging architectures and operational practices across:

• transportation management systems

• warehouse automation platforms

• supply chain planning technologies

• global trade and compliance systems

These findings reflect both real-world deployments and emerging architectural patterns shaping the future of supply chain intelligence.

Speaker

Jim Frazer

Vice President

ARC Advisory Group

Logistics Viewpoints

https://logisticsviewpoints.com