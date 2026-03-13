MassRobotics, AWS, and NVIDIA Announce Second Cohort of Physical AI Fellowship

MassRobotics has announced the second cohort of its Physical AI Fellowship, a virtual accelerator program developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Startups and NVIDIA Inception. The initiative follows an inaugural cohort in late 2025 and continues to focus on early-stage companies developing artificial intelligence systems designed to operate in physical, real-world environments.

The 2026 cohort includes nine startups working across application areas such as agriculture, construction and renewable energy, industrial automation, retail and logistics, robotics data infrastructure, teleoperation, and wearable and humanoid robotics. The participating companies are Burro, Config, Deltia, Haply Robotics, Luminous Robotics, Roboto AI, Telexistence, Terra Robotics, and WIRobotics.

Physical AI Moves from Concept to Deployment

The fellowship’s focus on physical AI aligns with a broader shift from traditional robot-centric automation toward systems in which intelligence increasingly resides in software, models, and data pipelines rather than mechanical hardware alone. This evolution can be framed as part of a larger competitive landscape in which hardware platforms, edge compute, simulation environments, and AI model architectures are converging into tightly coupled ecosystems.

Program Structure and Ecosystem Support

According to MassRobotics, the fellowship is designed to help startups progress from early prototypes toward enterprise-ready deployments by providing technical guidance, access to compute resources, and exposure to industry partners. Participating companies receive support from AWS technical teams, including scientists affiliated with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, along with cloud credits and engineering resources.

Through NVIDIA Inception, cohort members gain access to NVIDIA’s robotics and simulation toolchains, including the Isaac robotics frameworks and physics-based simulation assets. ARC has previously highlighted the growing importance of simulation to real workflows and NVIDIA’s role in enabling these pipelines as a foundation for scalable physical intelligence and agentic robotics systems.

In addition to virtual programming, fellows are given access to MassRobotics facilities and its broader robotics community, enabling physical prototyping, testing, and integration with partners across academia, industry, and government.

Industry Visibility and Next Steps

MassRobotics indicates that the 2026 fellowship cohort will be showcased at the Robotics Summit & Expo in Boston in late May, providing an opportunity for industrial end users, investors, and technology partners to evaluate emerging physical AI solutions in applied contexts.

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by Patrick Arnold, ARC Advisory Group

Patrick’s primary focus at ARC is industrial IoT networking solutions, including topics such as network infrastructure, software, and edge computing. Prior to joining ARC, Patrick worked as a process control engineer in the oil and gas industry, programming PLC and SCADA systems to promote connectivity and consistency in plant operations. Patrick’s experience also includes petrochemical research as well as machine learning and analytics.