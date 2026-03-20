Supply Chain and Logistics News March 16th-19th 2026

This week’s installment of Supply Chain and Logistics news includes stories about record increases in oil prices, Rivian’s autonomous taxis, and much more. Firstly, the Trump administration has issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act, a century-old regulation that requires goods moved between US ports to be transported by US-built vessels, etc. Additionally, this week Uber & Rivian announced a partnership for Rivian to build 50,000 autonomous robotaxis by 2031 with over a billion dollars in investment from Uber. Schneider Electric and EcoVadis announced a partnership to target emissions in the health care sector. Lastly, DHL announces 10 warehousing sites to be used for data center manufacturing capacity, and Mind Robotics raises 100 million in series A funding.

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Trump Administration Issues Pause on Century-old Maritime Law to Ease Oil Prices

The Trump administration has issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act. This century-old regulation typically requires goods moved between US ports to be carried on vessels that are US-built, US-owned, and US-crewed. However, with oil prices surging toward $100 a barrel due to escalating conflict in the Middle East, the suspension aims to ease logistics for vital commodities like oil, natural gas, and fertilizer. While the move is intended to lower costs at the pump and support farmers during the spring planting season, it has sparked a debate between those seeking immediate economic relief and domestic maritime unions concerned about the long-term impact on American shipping and labor.

Uber and Rivian Partner to Deploy up to 50,000 Fully Autonomous Robotaxis

Uber and Rivian have announced a massive strategic partnership that signals a major shift in the future of autonomous logistics and urban mobility. Under the terms of the deal, Uber is set to invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian through 2031, a move specifically tied to the achievement of key autonomous performance milestones. The primary focus of this collaboration is the deployment of a specialized fleet of fully autonomous R2 robotaxis, with an initial order of 10,000 vehicles and an option to scale up to 50,000 units. From a supply chain perspective, this represents a significant commitment to vertical integration; Rivian is managing the end-to-end production of the vehicle, the compute stack, and the sensor suite, including its in-house RAP1 AI chips, while Uber provides the scaled platform for deployment. Commercial operations are slated to begin in San Francisco and Miami in 2028, eventually expanding to 25 cities globally by 2031.

Schneider Electric and EcoVadis Announce Partnership to Decarbonize Global Healthcare Supply Chains

Schneider Electric, a major player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating decarbonization within the healthcare industry. “Energize” is a collective initiative to engage pharmaceutical industry suppliers in climate action. The collaboration focuses on addressing Scope 3 emissions, those generated within a company’s value chain, which often represent the largest portion of a healthcare organization’s carbon footprint. By combining Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy procurement and sustainability consulting with EcoVadis’s supplier monitoring and rating platform, the partnership provides a structured pathway for pharmaceutical and medical device companies to transition their global suppliers toward renewable energy.

Mind Robotics, a Rivian spin-off, raises $500 million in Series A Funding

RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, is positioning his new $2 billion spin-off, Mind Robotics, as a technological solution to the chronic shortage of manufacturing labor in the Western world. By developing a “foundation model” that acts as an industrial brain alongside specialized mechatronic bodies, the company aims to move beyond the rigid, fixed-motion plans of traditional robotics toward systems capable of human-like reasoning and adaptation. Scaringe emphasizes that while these machines must perform with human-level dexterity, they don’t necessarily need to be humanoid in form; instead, the focus is on creating a data-driven “flywheel” within Rivian’s own facilities to lower production costs and help domestic manufacturing remain globally competitive.

DHL Expands North American Logistics Infrastructure Amid Growing Global Demand for Data Center Logistics Services

DHL is significantly scaling its data center logistics (DCL) footprint in North America, announcing the addition of 10 dedicated sites totaling over seven million square feet of warehousing capacity. This expansion is a direct response to the explosive demand for AI-driven infrastructure and the specific needs of hyperscale and colocation data center operators. By offering specialized services like rack pre-configuration, white-glove handling of sensitive IT hardware, and warehouse-to-site transportation, DHL is positioning itself as an end-to-end partner in a sector where 85% of operators express a preference for a single logistics provider. This move not only addresses the logistical complexities of moving high-value components like GPUs and cooling systems across global borders but also underscores the critical role of integrated supply chains in maintaining the build speed of the digital backbone.

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