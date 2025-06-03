CeMAT Southeast Asia & LogiSYM Asia Pacific 2025: Robotics Drive Forward as Supply Chains Strategize

From May 19 to 21, 2025, CeMAT Southeast Asia and LogiSYM Asia Pacific were co-located for the second consecutive year at Singapore EXPO, creating a comprehensive platform for the region’s logistics and supply chain community. Now in its second edition, CeMAT Southeast Asia showcased a broad spectrum of intralogistics, automation, and material handling solutions, reflecting the sector’s continued growth and transformation. Meanwhile, LogiSYM Asia Pacific, a well-established event with over a decade of history, brought together professionals from supply chain, logistics, and shipping sectors for strategic discussions on resilience, digitalization, sustainability, and global trade dynamics. Together, the two events bridged operational technologies with strategic insights, offering attendees a well-rounded perspective on the industry’s future direction.

The event also celebrated industry success and leadership through the annual LogiSYM Awards, recognizing outstanding companies driving innovation and excellence across multiple categories. Geek+ was honored as Best Warehouse Robotics Company for its smart warehouse automation solutions.

The exhibition floor reflected a vibrant logistics automation ecosystem, featuring a diverse range of companies across multiple sectors. Storage automation and AS/RS solution providers such as AutoStore, Swisslog, and Kardex were present, alongside intralogistics, supply chain, and warehouse automation specialists including SSI Schaefer, Dematic and Körber Supply Chain. Material handling and forklift equipment manufacturers, including Hyster-Yale, rounded out the comprehensive showcase of integrated solutions shaping the future of supply chain operations.

Cubic storage solutions from AutoStore and Kardex continued to attract interest, particularly for their ability to maximize space utilization and support high-throughput operations. These AS/RS systems leverage dense, three-dimensional grid configurations to achieve high storage density and fast picking speeds, making them especially well suited for dynamic e-commerce, retail, and micro-fulfillment environments.

With the increasing adoption of AI technologies, AutoStore introduced its latest innovation, CarouselAI™—an AI-powered robotic piece-picking solution. Seamlessly integrated within the AutoStore grid system, CarouselAI™ uses machine learning and advanced vision technologies to automate the identification, grasping, and placement of individual items, significantly enhancing picking productivity and accelerating fulfillment.

A wide variety of mobile warehouse robots were actively demonstrated across the exhibition hall, spanning traditional platform-type Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and goods-to-person systems. Chinese robotics companies featured prominently, including Geek+, Syrius Technology, Seer Robotics, and Bluesword.

Geek+ unveiled several of its latest developments, including the PopPick Lite workstation—an efficient and modular variant of its flagship goods-to-person solution. Designed to boost flexibility, picking speed, and scalability, PopPick Lite caters to fast-moving warehouse environments and space-constrained operations.

New exhibitors added fresh momentum to the mobile robotics segment. Libiao Robotics demonstrated its T-Sort sorting robots, designed for high-speed parcel distribution in e-commerce fulfillment centers. Libiao Robotics also showcased AirRob, a novel autonomous tote-handling system that operates more like a mobile robotic. Mounted on lightweight rails affixed to racking systems, AirRob moves both vertically and horizontally to retrieve totes from storage and hand them off to ground-level robots for further transport.

Kole Robotics, another new participant, presented its range of AMR solutions for retrieval of totes at elevated height. The company also showcased an integrated robotic picking arm, expanding its offerings to support automated case and item-level picking—ideal for operations seeking to automate high-mix, low-volume workflows without committing to large-scale fixed automation.

Pudu Robotics, traditionally known for its service robots, made a notable pivot into industrial logistics with the launch of its Pudu T300 model. This autonomous delivery robot is designed to streamline internal transport tasks within warehouses and distribution centers, signaling a growing convergence between service robotics and industrial automation.

Another refreshing innovation came from Lead Logistics, which introduced a Cantilever AGV designed for precise material handling applications. Equipped with a cantilever arm capable of transporting coil-like goods, the system offers a promising solution for specialized needs in manufacturing sectors such as lithium battery, electronics, and semiconductors.

SSI Schaefer, in collaboration with Hai Robotics, showcased a climbing robot engineered to ascend racking systems and perform automated storage and retrieval tasks. This solution supports high throughput while maximizing vertical space usage—meeting the demands of warehouses with significant height and storage density requirements.

Cantilever AGV by Lead Logistics, designed for specific material handling use case involving coil-like materials in various industries including in lithium battery, electronics and semiconductor

Singaporean robotics companies also made their mark at the exhibition. Xsquare Technologies and Botsync demonstrated goods-to-person AMRs and fleet management software tailored for facilities facing spatial constraints, such as urban logistics hubs. Botsync emphasized its interoperability-focused approach, designed to seamlessly integrate mobile robots into existing warehouse infrastructure with minimal retrofitting.

Running concurrently, LogiSYM Asia Pacific 2025 provided a strategic complement to CeMAT’s technology-driven focus. Over two days, the forum addressed key macroeconomic and operational challenges facing the logistics sector. A major theme this year was the global tariff environment, particularly the impact of evolving U.S. trade policies on sourcing strategies, inventory flows, and distribution networks amid rising costs. Additional discussions explored supply chain resilience, digital transformation, and sustainability.

A consistent takeaway from both CeMAT Southeast Asia and LogiSYM Asia Pacific 2025—as in previous years—is the growing maturity of Southeast Asia’s logistics and supply chain landscape. The region is no longer just adopting imported technologies but is now strategically integrating them to tackle local challenges such as fragmented infrastructure, labor shortages, and mounting pressure for cost-effective operations. This shift is supported by a growing pool of domain specialists who offer advisory expertise across various aspects of implementation and integration. At the same time, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is driving the development of more advanced robotic applications throughout warehouse and fulfillment environments.

Naturally, this progress is attracting more new entrants and greater activity in the robotics and automation space in the region. Companies like Kardex and Libiao Robotics have recently established new offices in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, to tap into the region’s fast-growing logistics market. Meanwhile, regional initiatives like the Singapore–Johor Special Economic Zone aim to improve cross-border logistics, strengthen connectivity, and support the development of integrated supply chains—reinforcing Southeast Asia’s position as a rising logistics hub on the global stage.

