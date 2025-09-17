AI-Ready Supply Chains and Workflow Management: Key Insights from the 2025 FourKites Summit

From Fragmentation to Orchestration: Building An Intelligent Supply Chain That Elevates Business Performance

On August 28th in Chicago, Illinois, FourKites invited its customers, industry peers, and partners to join a full day of educational sessions, customer stories, and executive breakout sessions.

The morning began with a keynote address from Mathew Elenjikal, the CEO and founder of FourKites Inc. He outlined FourKites’ cloud-native, multimodal global network of data, emphasizing the company’s evolution from real-time supply chain visibility to AI-enabled orchestration and automation.

“Now that you can digitally see your operations, how can you optimize your processes and make your data work for you?”

The path to peak performance involves three steps:

Connecting fragmented systems Automating routine tasks with AI Orchestrating dynamic optimization

Mathew also shared some key metrics reflecting enterprises with disconnected systems. 33% churn of customers due to poor delivery experiences, 10-30% annual revenue loss from stockouts, and teams spending 70% of their time firefighting.

FourKites’ AI-driven digital twins for orders, shipments, inventory assets, and facilities provide real-time insights, reducing costs and improving efficiency. The company’s entire network tracks over $500 billion in freight annually, which FourKites is leveraging to enhance integration and automation through its network.

Keynote Presentation: The Age of Intelligent Agents: How AI is Revolutionizing Supply Chain Operations

This keynote session was led by Priya Rajagopalan, President of Product, Technology & Operations. The session dived into the strategic vision of integrating AI with supply chain operations to enhance efficiency and reliability. This session was focused mainly on FourKites’ deployment of AI Agents and their customers’ experiences.

She highlighted that most AI agents are built on generic models and lack contextual sophistication, emphasizing the importance of establishing data foundations and networks to make intelligence possible. Priya also spoke about the transformations needed to shift from reactive to reliable, from critics to champions, and from smart moves to expertise.

The most interesting part of this session was the live demonstration of Alan, a voice-enabled appointment scheduling and optimization agent. Priya called him live during the session and played the role of the warehouse manager who was scheduling appointments for product deliveries. Alan provided information, including the P.O. number, the delivery date, and the contents of the delivery. He spoke clearly, with a human-like tone and cadence. The two of them scheduled the appointment using historical data to help them decide the optimal time to arrive. Priya even threw in an ice-cream joke to make the phone call feel even more realistic. The entire phone call lasted approximately two to three minutes.

Breakout Sessions:

From Visibility to Orchestration: Building AI-Ready Supply Chains

Tyson Foods shared insights into its evolving supply chain strategy during its breakout session. Jeff Lyle, head of logistics and procurement, discussed the company’s shift from a poultry-focused business to a global protein leader, now shipping products to over 140 countries. This session covered the foundational visibility work required before AI implementation, the journey from “seeing problems” to “preventing problems,” and practical strategies for building systems that accelerate decision-making and enable autonomous interventions to fix issues before they become failures. Tyson has invested heavily in technology, implementing advanced visibility tools for truckload and yard management, and is now expanding into ocean freight tracking. The company faces challenges integrating data from multiple systems, but remains committed to process discipline and data governance. Looking ahead, Tyson aims to leverage AI and agent-based orchestration to further automate and optimize its supply chain, freeing team members for higher-value work and ensuring smooth customer experiences worldwide.

Geopolitical Risk Management and Supply Network Reconfiguration

The panelists for this discussion included LeAnne Coulter, former VP of Freight Management at Penske Logistics, and Gustavo Lopez Ghory, former Chief Supply Chain Officer at Kimberly-Clark. This session explored how escalating global uncertainties—from natural disasters and infrastructure disruptions to policy shifts and regional conflicts—are fundamentally reshaping supply networks. Rather than attempting to predict or plan for every possible disruption, leading organizations are building agile supply chains capable of rapid adaptation. The conversation emphasized the importance of designing supply chains with a clear purpose, building strong relationships with partners, and moving beyond transactional interactions. Gustavo highlighted that supply chains are designed for stability and often fail during periods of instability. He suggested that we need to start rethinking how we design supply chains and incorporate the possibility of failure into the process. Both panelists stressed that resilience comes from strategic planning, careful partner selection, and a mindset focused on delivering value and fostering prosperity, rather than simply optimizing for normal operations.

Closing Thoughts:

FourKites is helping address its customers’ major challenges and take advantage of their strategic opportunities. Whether it’s increasing supplier collaboration, protecting margins, unlocking working capital, or boosting team productivity through new AI capabilities, FourKites can support its customers in the physical and digital realm.

They are creating pragmatic and useful AI-powered solutions, reducing effort on repetitive tasks such as appointment scheduling. FourKites customers receive support throughout their digitalization journey, providing solutions regardless of their progress. AI Agents are taking center stage in the coming year, and FourKites will begin to allow more and more of its customers to gain access to these specialized tools. Lastly, FourKites is helping its customers to achieve orchestrated decision-making made possible by total visibility into their internal systems.