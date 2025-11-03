Stellantis: $13 Billion, 5,000 Jobs, and a New U.S. Manufacturing Strategy, Reshaping the North American Supply Chain

AUBURN HILLS, MI. Stellantis announced plans to invest $13 billion over the next four years to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint. The initiative will add more than 5,000 jobs across Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana and increase U.S. vehicle production by about 50 percent.

The investment will fund five new vehicle programs, 19 product refreshes, and a new four-cylinder engine program. It is the company’s largest single U.S. investment and signals a long-term commitment to both internal combustion and electrified vehicle platforms.

“This investment in the U.S. will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint, and bring more American jobs to the states we call home,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO. “As we begin our next 100 years, we are putting the customer at the center of our strategy, expanding our vehicle offerings, and giving them the freedom to choose the products they want and love.”

“Accelerating growth in the U.S. has been a top priority since my first day,” Filosa added. “Success in America is not just good for Stellantis in the U.S. It makes us stronger everywhere.”

State-by-State Overview

Illinois: Belvidere Plant Reopening

Stellantis will invest $600 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant for production of two Jeep models, the Cherokee and Compass, beginning in 2027. The project is expected to create 3,300 jobs.

Ohio: New Midsize Truck Production

About $400 million will fund production of an all-new midsize truck at the Toledo Assembly Complex, joining the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator lines. The move will add about 900 positions when production begins in 2028. Additional upgrades are planned across Toledo operations to support ongoing Jeep production.

Michigan: Large SUV and Dodge Durango Successor

At the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, Stellantis will invest $100 million to produce a new large SUV available in both range-extended EV and combustion formats. The launch, expected in 2028, will add 900 jobs. Another $130 million will prepare the Detroit Assembly Complex, Jefferson, for the next-generation Dodge Durango, slated for production in 2029.

Indiana: New Engine Program

In Kokomo, Stellantis will invest more than $100 million to build the new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine. Production is set to begin in 2026 and will add about 100 jobs.

Supply Chain and Logistics Considerations

The Stellantis plan reflects a larger trend toward regionalized manufacturing and shorter supply chains. By expanding production in the Midwest, Stellantis is reducing exposure to overseas logistics risks and shipping delays that have challenged the industry in recent years.

Reopening Belvidere and expanding operations in Toledo and Kokomo will strengthen domestic supplier ecosystems for components such as engines, drivetrains, and electronics. Adding dual powertrain lines, both EV and ICE, will require parallel material streams and more sophisticated synchronization between inbound logistics, supplier planning, and workforce scheduling.

At the same time, expansion across multiple states increases the complexity of coordination and sourcing. Tier-1 suppliers will need to adjust production capacity, labor allocation, and transportation networks to align with Stellantis’ new programs. Global lead times for critical components such as semiconductors, battery modules, and sensors remain unpredictable, requiring early-stage visibility and contingency planning.

For the broader supply chain, the challenge lies in maintaining steady component availability while scaling new vehicle lines and managing cost pressures tied to both traditional and electrified platforms.

Outlook

Stellantis operates 34 U.S. facilities across 14 states and employs more than 48,000 people. This new investment deepens that footprint and aligns with an operational goal of building greater resilience and control within the domestic production network.

For supply chain leaders, Stellantis’ move highlights the continued shift toward regional production, flexible sourcing strategies, and closer collaboration between OEMs and their supplier networks. The focus now is not just on capacity but on stability, adaptability, and execution across interconnected plants and partner