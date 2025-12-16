How AI Is Driving the Future of Industrial Operations and the Supply Chain

ARC Industry Leadership Forum • Orlando, Florida

February 9–12, 2026 • Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how industrial organizations run their operations and supply chains. The shift is real. The early experiments are gone. Today, companies are redesigning their planning, logistics, reliability, sourcing, and production workflows around systems that can think, react, and coordinate.

At ARC Advisory Group, we’re seeing this change accelerate every quarter. AI is moving from a standalone project to the connective tissue between operational systems. It’s improving how energy is consumed, how materials flow, how assets behave, and how teams respond to uncertainty.

This February, leaders from across the world will gather in Orlando to break down where AI is creating value and what comes next.

Event Details

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld

6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

February 9–12, 2026

Event link: https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-leadership-forum-orlando

More than 200 colleagues are already registered, including Conrad Hanf and a broad mix of executives, operations leaders, and technologists.

Why AI Matters Right Now

AI gives industrial organizations three capabilities they’ve never had before.

Real-time awareness.

Factories, yards, pipelines, fleets, and distribution nodes are producing enormous amounts of data. AI helps cut through that noise. It identifies what matters, when it matters, and why. The result is faster decisions and fewer surprises.

Coordination across functions.

Production affects logistics. Maintenance affects throughput. Sourcing affects lead time. AI lets these domains share context and act together instead of waiting for a meeting or a spreadsheet adjustment. Decisions that once took a day now happen instantly.

Pattern recognition at scale.

AI sees the earliest signals of asset degradation, demand shifts, port delays, or supply risk. It doesn’t wait for a problem to become a crisis. It alerts teams early and recommends actions with enough lead time to matter.

What Leaders Are Focusing On

Across our research and briefings, the same themes keep rising to the surface.

AI-driven maintenance and reliability.

Predictive models are becoming the default. They diagnose root causes, calculate the impact of failure, and help schedule work when it makes operational sense.

Modern planning and scheduling.

Forecasts now incorporate external signals, real-time plant conditions, and multi-site interactions. Planners are starting to work with continuously updated recommendations instead of static plans.

Autonomous supply chain operations.

AI agents are beginning to negotiate with carriers, re-route shipments, rebalance inventory, and adjust sourcing strategies. This isn’t sci-fi. It’s quietly happening in live networks.

Graph intelligence.

Industrial networks are connected by thousands of relationships. Knowledge-graph models help organizations understand those connections and trace how one event cascades across an entire operation.

Data discipline.

AI’s performance depends on clean, harmonized data across ERP, MES, historians, WMS, TMS, and supplier systems. Many companies are now tackling this foundational work head-on.

Human and AI collaboration.

The most successful organizations aren’t automating people out. They’re giving operators, planners, and engineers AI tools that amplify experience and judgment.

Why Attend the ARC Industry Leadership Forum

The Forum is where these shifts come together. Attendees will see:

• Real-world case studies from global manufacturers, logistics leaders, and utilities

• Demonstrations of AI-enabled control towers and reliability platforms

• Deep-dive sessions on agent-based systems, context management, RAG assistants, and graph reasoning

• Roundtable conversations with peers facing the same operational pressures

• Practical discussions on governance, cybersecurity, workforce roles, and measurable ROI

This event is built for leaders who want clarity, validation, and a realistic roadmap for scaling AI across the industrial value chain.

A Turning Point for Industrial Operations

AI is changing the fundamentals of how materials move, how assets perform, how demand is met, and how decisions get made. The organizations that learn to use this intelligence well will operate with more resilience, more predictability, and less friction.

The ARC Industry Leadership Forum is the best place to understand what this looks like in practice and how to prepare your organization for it.

Join Us in Orlando

If your role touches operations, supply chain, engineering, logistics, maintenance, or industrial strategy, this gathering will be well worth your time.

Reserve your seat:

https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-leadership-forum-orlando

We hope to see you there.