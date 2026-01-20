InterSystems Appoints Don Woodlock as President

InterSystems Names Don Woodlock as President: What It Means for the Future of Data‑Driven Supply Chains

InterSystems has announced the appointment of Don Woodlock as its new President, marking a significant leadership transition within the company. Effective immediately, Woodlock will oversee daily operations while longtime Founder and CEO Phillip “Terry” Ragon shifts his focus toward long‑term business and technology strategy.

Woodlock brings eight years of leadership experience at InterSystems, previously serving as Vice President for Healthcare. His background spans decades of hands‑on work with InterSystems technologies—first as a customer, then as an executive delivering data‑driven solutions. This real‑world experience fuels his commitment to strengthening InterSystems’ customer‑first culture and advancing its technology platform.

For the supply chain industry, this leadership shift reinforces InterSystems’ continued investment in high‑performance data platforms—systems already trusted to optimize global logistics networks, improve end‑to‑end visibility, and support mission‑critical operations across sectors. As Woodlock steps into the role, his combination of technical depth and industry perspective positions InterSystems to further empower supply chain digitization, analytics, and automation initiatives.

As global supply chains become increasingly data‑dependent, leaders like Woodlock—who understand both the operational challenges and the power of advanced data technologies—will play a crucial role in shaping next‑generation solutions. InterSystems’ renewed focus on long‑term strategy and innovation signals continued momentum for organizations seeking resilient, data‑driven supply chain ecosystems.

Full Press Release: Here