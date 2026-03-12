Blue Yonder Expands Agentic AI and Mobile Experiences for Industry-Specific Supply Chain Execution

On March 11th, Blue Yonder announced an expanded set of AI agents and a role-specific mobile application for its end-to-end planning and execution solutions. These updates to its Cognitive Solutions are built around real customer use cases and feedback to help businesses make smarter, faster, more accurate decisions and boost supply chain resilience.

“In today’s complex supply chain environment, teams need a competitive edge to collaborate and adapt to real-world operations and scale across the enterprise,” said Duncan Angove, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “Our new agentic AI capabilities and mobile companion applications help teams work faster, assess risks and opportunities instantly, and execute role-specific tasks consistently.”

These updates focus on the following key areas: Embedded solution AI/ML, agentic AI, and modern user experiences that enable anywhere engagement to break through barriers.

What’s new:

Retail Planning AI: Enhanced AI agents for Merchandise Financial Planning and Assortment Planning empower retailers to make faster, smarter decisions to identify profit risks and recommend actions, as well as build optimized assortments based on trend analysis.

Retail Mobile Allocation and Replenishment app: This mobile companion application enables teams to review daily store orders on mobile, make changes, and confirm final quantities at the DC.

Fulfillment & Sourcing Agent (beta): In addition to embedded AI updates for retail planning, new agentic AI optimizes sourcing in real time by analyzing availability, SLA risks, and fulfillment performance to improve decision transparency and operational efficiency.

Agentic AI for Manufacturing Planning: New agents boost planner productivity by automating issue detection and resolution across demand, supply, and inventory plans. AI agents generate briefs that explain metric degradation, root causes, monetary impact, and prioritized actions, while teams can explore agentic resolution options through deep analysis of plan constraints, recommendations, and quick scenario generation and comparison, all through a natural-language orchestrator.

Agentic Transportation Management: With this release, AI agents can continuously monitor active loads and correlate them with real-time weather advisories. Enhancements include machine learning-based route guidance and support for uncovering feasible backhaul opportunities to help reduce empty miles and lower transportation costs and emissions.

Warehouse Management AI: Embedded AI continuously monitors Warehouse Management system (WMS) operational signals and translates live data into clear insights for roles such as operations managers and supervisors. Updates include dynamic operational briefs with recommended actions and guided root cause analysis for key exceptions, including late shipment rate and short order analysis.

WMS Mobile Application: Increased functionality in the Warehouse Operator App supports pallet-level workflows across inventory, receiving, picking, and loading, as well as the ability to configure and tailor the app.

Customer Service Agent (beta): Empowers customer-facing teams to manage inquiries, resolve order issues, and deliver exceptional customer experiences effectively.

Orchestrator mobile application: Provides direct access to Blue Yonder agentic AI, supporting supply chain efforts anywhere and anytime that optimizations need to be made and challenges need to be addressed.

Expanded Microsoft Teams integrations: With this release, Teams can be used for increased human and AI collaboration, bringing agentic insights and workflows directly into collaboration environments to enable faster, more informed decisions.

These enhancements advance Blue Yonder’s strategy to deliver enterprise-ready agentic AI that scales across planning and execution. Today, Blue Yonder offers AI Advisory agents that address pain points across inventory and supply, warehouse operations, shelf and planogram compliance, logistics execution, and allocation and replenishment.

