Schneider Electric and EcoVadis Announce Partnership to Decarbonize Global Healthcare Supply Chains

Schneider Electric, a major player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating decarbonization within the healthcare industry. “Energize” is a collective initiative to engage pharmaceutical industry suppliers in climate action.

The collaboration focuses on addressing Scope 3 emissions, those generated within a company’s value chain, which often represent the largest portion of a healthcare organization’s carbon footprint. By combining Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy procurement and sustainability consulting with EcoVadis’s supplier monitoring and rating platform, the partnership provides a structured pathway for pharmaceutical and medical device companies to transition their global suppliers toward renewable energy.

Addressing the Healthcare Carbon Footprint

The healthcare sector is responsible for approximately 4.4% of global net emissions. A significant majority of these emissions originate from the production, transport, and disposal of goods and services. This partnership seeks to mitigate these impacts through the following primary initiatives:

Supplier Engagement and Education: Providing suppliers with the tools and knowledge necessary to measure their current carbon impact and understand renewable energy options.

Data-Driven Sustainability Ratings: Utilizing EcoVadis’s evidence-based assessment platform to track supplier progress and ensure transparency in sustainability reporting.

Renewable Energy Access: Leveraging Schneider Electric’s global footprint to facilitate collective power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other renewable energy procurement strategies for smaller suppliers who may otherwise lack market access.

Strategic Alignment for Industry Transformation

This partnership aligns with the growing regulatory and investor pressure on the healthcare industry to demonstrate tangible progress toward Net Zero goals. By integrating sustainability performance into procurement workflows, the initiative aims to create a more resilient and low-carbon healthcare ecosystem.

“Decarbonizing the healthcare supply chain is a complex challenge that requires high-level collaboration and data transparency,” said a representative from the partnership. “This initiative provides the technical framework and the scale necessary to drive meaningful change across the global health value chain.”