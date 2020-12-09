The Year in Logistics: Most Popular Articles from 2020

It’s the last few weeks of the year which means it is time to look back at the year in logistics. And 2020 was certainly quite the year in logistics. As always, it was a busy year covering the latest supply chain and logistics trends, emerging technologies, mergers and acquisitions, major news announcements, and more. We want to take this opportunity to reflect on the Top 15 most popular logistics articles written this year and see what our readers found to be the most interesting. It was a nice combination of topics and authors, including a few from our sponsors. So, without further ado, here are the most popular logistics articles from 2020.