Last week, Clint Reiser published an article highlighting our 2022 supply chain predictions. While we have published predictions about supply chain technology trends at the beginning of the year in past years. This year we have decided to lead with our predictions about the broader supply chain function. While we look ahead to the future, I think it is also important to look back on the year that was. So, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the top 15 most popular logistics stories from 2021 and see what our readers found to be the most interesting. It was good mix of topics and authors, including a good number from our Logistics Viewpoints sponsors. So let’s take a look now at the 15 most popular logistics stories.