Editor’s Choice: Vendor Collaboration: How to Thrive in the Face of Volatility

When it comes to business, companies aim to maximize their own objectives, such as sales and margin rates. However, when we look at companies that managed the recent disruptions effectively, we see that those who adopt a musketeer mentality with their business partners ended up doing better than the rest.

Unity brings resilience: A collaborative supply chain lets businesses grow together with vendors, improving the efficiency and visibility of the supply chain. In most cases, companies collaborate with the largest supplier since they assume that the largest supplier would provide the greatest value. But in practice, a smaller partner may have been involved better in your orders and bring greater value with a better relationship. How would a business know which one to choose?