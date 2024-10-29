Logistics Viewpoints

Nauto and Beans.ai Join Forces to Optimize the Safety, Efficiency and Accuracy of Last Mile Delivery for Commercial Fleets

Nauto and Beans.ai have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the safety and efficiency of last-mile delivery operations for commercial fleets. By integrating Nauto’s AI-powered Video Event Data Recorder (VEDR) solution with Beans.ai’s precision location data and micro-routing technology, the collaboration offers a comprehensive solution tailored to meet the needs of last-mile deliveries, including VEDR compliance. This partnership aims to streamline delivery processes, improve driver safety, and increase delivery accuracy, benefiting companies like Prologics, Inc. The combined expertise of Nauto’s advanced fleet safety technology and Beans.ai’s cutting-edge routing solutions optimizes last-mile operations, reduces delivery times, and improves overall fleet management.

