3G’s Approach to Transportation Management

We spoke with 3G to learn more about their approach to transportation management and the solutions they provide for businesses navigating the complexities of supply chain operations. Here’s what they shared about their services and capabilities.

3G is a company deeply rooted in the logistics and transportation industry, with a team of experts who have dedicated their careers to this field. Their approach to transportation management is centered around flexibility, data-driven decision-making, and leveraging advanced technology to optimize supply chain operations. One of the standout features of 3G’s offerings is their state-of-the-art cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS). This system is designed to handle a wide range of transportation modes, including truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and drayage, providing businesses with the agility to adapt to changing logistics needs. The TMS includes a powerful planning engine that can ingest orders, perform rating calls, and provide optimized transportation plans, all integrated within the system

3G also boasts a proprietary carrier network with extensive coverage across North America, allowing them to offer competitive rates and reliable service. Their focus on customer satisfaction is evident in their highly referenceable customer base and the ROI-driven case studies they provide, showcasing significant cost savings and efficiency improvements for their clients1. In addition to their robust TMS, 3G emphasizes the importance of continuous innovation and customer-centric solutions. They have invested heavily in developing a cloud infrastructure that offers elastic capacity, security, and resiliency, ensuring that their clients can scale their operations seamlessly and securely1.

Overall, 3G’s comprehensive approach to transportation management, combined with their advanced technology and customer-focused mindset, makes them a valuable partner for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of supply chain operations.